A wave of viral videos showing glowing orb-like lights moving rapidly across the night sky has sparked intense debate online, after a pastor claimed the unexplained phenomena could be linked to 'demonic activity.'

Pastor Alan Nolan suggested in a resurfaced sermon that a small percentage of UFO sightings may not be alien spacecraft but instead 'interdimensional manifestations,' a claim that has divided viewers between disbelief, curiosity, and concern. As footage continues to circulate showing fast-moving, colour-shifting lights vanishing in seconds, questions over what people are actually seeing have intensified across social media platforms.

Viral Orb Sightings Trigger Online Fear

Clips shared across social media show bright spherical objects moving erratically, changing colour, and in some cases disappearing without trace. One widely circulated video features what appears to be a glowing object hovering before accelerating rapidly out of frame, prompting viewers to question whether drones, satellites, or something more unusual could be responsible.

Witness accounts accompanying the footage often describe sudden brightness, rapid directional changes, and objects appearing to defy conventional flight patterns. Some viewers insist the lights resemble known aerial technology, while others argue the movements do not match drones or aircraft behaviour. The lack of confirmed identification has fuelled speculation, turning the clips into a viral mystery and drawing attention from commentators, religious figures, and amateur investigators alike.

Pastor Alan Nolan's Demonic Interpretation

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In a resurfaced sermon, Pastor Alan Nolan suggested that unexplained UFO sightings could be spiritual rather than extraterrestrial in origin. He claimed that while most sightings can be explained as natural or human-made phenomena, a small percentage remain 'unexplained' and may represent what he described as demonic apparitions.

Nolan told viewers that these entities could appear and disappear rapidly, arguing that their behaviour do not align with known physical laws. He suggested that modern reports of 'orb-like objects' might be linked to spiritual activity rather than alien technology. His comments have sparked widespread reaction online, with supporters saying he is offering a faith-based interpretation, while critics argue the claims blur the line between religious belief and scientific explanation.

Hyperspace Theory

The pastor also referenced scientific ideas such as higher dimensions and 'hyperspace,' suggesting that theoretical physics may help explain how such phenomena appear to move in ways that defy classical mechanics. He linked these concepts to biblical passages, arguing that descriptions of vanishing figures and divine appearances could resemble interdimensional movement.

He cited examples from scripture, including accounts of sudden disappearances and appearances, suggesting they could be interpreted through the lens of multidimensional space. Nolan also connected these ideas to modern UFO footage, claiming that rapid acceleration, instant vanishing, and extreme manoeuvres might indicate objects operating outside known physical constraints.

However, these interpretations remain theological in nature and are not supported by mainstream physics or astronomy, which continue to classify most UFO sightings as misidentified natural or human-made objects.

Skeptics Question Supernatural Explanations

Despite the viral attention, many experts and commentators urge caution when interpreting unexplained aerial footage. Aviation analysts note that lighting effects, camera quality, atmospheric conditions, and satellite reflections can all create illusions of unusual movement. Drone activity and military exercises have also been cited as common sources of misidentified objects.

Skeptics argue that linking UFO sightings to demonic or interdimensional explanations lacks empirical evidence and risks spreading misinformation. They emphasise that while some sightings remain unidentified, this does not automatically imply supernatural causes.

Still, the debate continues to grow online, with viral clips, religious commentary, and scientific scepticism colliding in a fast-moving conversation that shows no sign of slowing.