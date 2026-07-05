Hundreds of masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through Washington, DC, on Saturday ahead of Independence Day celebrations, carrying Confederate flags and chanting 'Reclaim America.'

The demonstration happened near the US Capitol and Union Station before participants later boarded Metro trains, while police said there were no arrests or public complaints linked to the march.

Patriot Front has staged similar demonstrations since it was formed in 2017 following the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The organisation split from Vanguard America after that event and has since become known for coordinated public marches in matching uniforms, often masking the identities of its members.

Patriot Front Marches Through Washington

The group claimed that around 400 members travelled to the US capital for the demonstration. Photographers also observed hundreds of participants wearing khaki trousers, blue shirts, caps, white face coverings, and sunglasses while travelling on Washington's Metro system.

Videos posted and circulated across social media showed marchers moving through the city behind drummers near the Capitol and Union Station. Alongside Patriot Front banners, some participants carried Confederate flags and variations of the American flag while repeatedly chanting, 'Reclaim America.'

By midday, the group had boarded Metro trains and travelled to New Carrollton, Maryland, in Washington's north-eastern suburbs.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said officers were monitoring what it described as Patriot Front's 'First Amendment' activities. A police spokesperson said there had been no reports of arrests, calls for assistance, or complaints connected to the demonstration.

'MPD recognises the rights of individuals to peacefully express their views and remains committed to maintaining public safety and security for DC residents and visitors,' the spokesperson said.

Group's Ideology Wants 'Hard Reset' for Americans

Although Patriot Front presents itself using patriotic imagery and American symbols, researchers who study extremist movements argue that the group's messaging reflects a white supremacist ideology rather than mainstream nationalism.

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According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front was established after the 2017 Charlottesville rally and emerged from Vanguard America, a white supremacist organisation that was central to that demonstration.

The group's manifesto argues that American democracy has failed and calls for what it describes as a 'hard reset' to restore the traditions of the country's European settlers.

John Cohen, who previously held counterterrorism and intelligence roles at the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama and Biden administrations, said Patriot Front attempts to appear more mainstream while continuing to promote white supremacist and anti-immigrant beliefs.

He said the group's willingness to stage a public march during Independence Day celebrations showed the continued challenge posed by white supremacy in the United States.

Luke Baumgartner, a research fellow with George Washington University's Program on Extremism, said Patriot Front's branding deliberately wraps its message in patriotic symbolism. He noted that while the organisation frequently uses the colours of the US flag, its logo also resembles the 'fascio' emblem associated with Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party in Italy during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

Baumgartner said the public demonstrations form part of their effort to spread the group's belief that the United States should exist 'by and for white people only.'

Saturday's march took place before Independence Day events. Sources noted it had already drawn criticism from some quarters as divisive. While Patriot Front's demonstration attracted attention online, authorities said the event concluded without public safety incidents.