President Donald Trump has vowed to deliver a 'really long speech' on the National Mall this Saturday even as Washington DC faces near-record heat for America's 250th birthday. The crowds he wants to draw will contend with a cooler ban, airport-style security, and fireworks that may not end until after midnight.

'On July Fourth it's going to be approximately 107 degrees (41.6°C) out, and I'm going to go and I'm going to make a really long speech, just to show that I can do anything,' the president said Wednesday at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 101 degrees (38.8°C) in the capital on Saturday, with a heat index that could climb above 110 (43.3°C) . The city's record for its hottest Independence Day is 100 degrees (37.7°C), set in 1919, and forecasters warn that mark could be challenged.

No Coolers, No Chairs, No Spray Sunscreen

The Salute to America celebration has been designated a National Special Security Event for the first time, placing the US Secret Service in charge of a lengthy prohibited items list. Coolers, folding chairs, backpacks, and metal or glass containers are banned, along with aerosols including spray sunscreen.

Attendees are limited to one clear bag no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches (30.5 by 15.25 by 30.5 cm) and must pass through magnetometers to enter a secure zone that holds about 150,000 people, according to the Secret Service. Screening gates open at 1:00 p.m., six hours before the main programme begins.

Fireworks Could Run Past Midnight

The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m., but Trump is not slated to speak until 9:45 p.m., when temperatures should ease to about 88 degrees (31.1°C) . His speech is expected to run 45 minutes, pushing the fireworks to about 10:30 p.m. or later.

Freedom 250, the White House-backed group organising the celebration, plans to fire 850,000 shells over roughly 40 minutes in a bid for the largest fireworks display in history. That schedule means the finale could stretch close to midnight.

'This year they're going to be starting at 11 o'clock, and so the thing to remember, especially with this heat, is that's a long, long day,' DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

White House Braces for a Thin Crowd

CNN reported that sparse attendance at Trump's Mall speech last week infuriated the president behind the scenes and that White House officials are bracing for another disappointing turnout on Saturday. The viewing section in front of the stage will be ticketed to help ensure it appears full, sources told the network.

Trump has billed the gathering as 'the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all', and free tickets for the front section can be reserved online through Freedom 250. DC officials expect many families to skip the Mall entirely and watch the flyovers and fireworks from cooler spots across the city.

How to Survive the Heat on the Mall

Hydration stations will operate inside the secure areas, and plastic water bottles are permitted through security. Metro rides will be free from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. to move crowds quickly and keep them cool, Metro general manager Randy Clarke said.

Organisers urge children, older adults, and anyone with underlying health conditions to limit prolonged time outdoors, and they recommend permitted sun protection for everyone else. The formula for surviving America's biggest birthday party is simple. Arrive hydrated, travel light, and prepare for a long, hot night in the capital while the president tests just how long his crowd will stand in the heat to hear him prove a point.