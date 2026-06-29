A historic 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Red Flag warning has been issued across the American West as a series of explosive wildfires, including the deadly Snyder Fire, forces officials to cancel Independence Day celebrations and implement strict fireworks bans.

The wildfire crisis has taken a devastating turn, with authorities confirming that three federal wildland firefighters were killed during a 'burnover' incident on Saturday. The tragedy occurred while crews were battling the Snyder Fire, a massive complex of blazes currently tearing through the Utah-Colorado border.

The US Wildland Fire Service confirmed the fatalities, noting that two other crew members were hospitalised with burn injuries after being caught in the rapidly shifting flames.

Read more Three Firefighters Die in Colorado-Utah Wildfires as Utah Slashes July 4 Fireworks for Safety Three Firefighters Die in Colorado-Utah Wildfires as Utah Slashes July 4 Fireworks for Safety

Rare Red Flag Warning Raises Fears of Rapid Wildfire Growth

On Saturday, Salt Lake City's National Weather Service issued what it described as a 'particularly dangerous situation' Red Flag Warning, the first of its kind in its history, according to a post on social media.

KUTV meteorologist and CBS affiliate Chase Thomason said, 'THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE ... Wind gusts of 40-50+ mph, combined with hot temperatures and extremely dry air, could cause explosive wildfire growth. Any new fire that starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to control.'

Officials warn that conditions across much of the American West remain exceptionally dangerous, with scorching temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds fueling multiple large fires.

Fireworks Banned Amid Fourth of July Preparations

With Independence Day approaching, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency and announced a temporary ban on personal fireworks, effective until 5 July. The move comes as Utah grapples with an unprecedented wildfire season, with fast-moving blazes forcing residents to evacuate from Eureka, a small town about 80 miles (130 km) south of Salt Lake City.

The Guardian reports that the executive order empowers the state forester to ban fireworks across Utah, suspending provisions of a 2024 law that had limited the forester's ability to enforce such restrictions in cities. 'It's not about taking decisions away from local communities. In fact, we want to put local knowledge at the centre of this process,' Cox stated on Thursday.

Colorado has likewise taken similar action. Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency and activated the Colorado National Guard to support firefighting efforts as flames continued to spread near the state line. Evacuation orders remain in place for some affected areas while crews work to establish containment lines.

The restrictions illustrate the scale of the current wildfire threat, disrupting preparations for one of the nation's most celebrated holidays when fireworks traditionally light up neighbourhoods from coast to coast. This year, however, officials say preventing new ignitions has become a higher priority than maintaining long-standing national traditions.

Authorities Urge Caution Ahead of Fourth of July

Meteorologists have issued Red Flag Warnings across several western states, including Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, where hot, dry, and windy conditions could allow existing fires to spread rapidly and make new fires easier to ignite.

The three fallen firefighters have become a stark reminder of the growing dangers facing emergency crews during increasingly volatile fire seasons. Fire officials said the responders deployed emergency fire shelters after flames unexpectedly intensified, but the fast-moving fire ultimately overwhelmed their position.

As Americans prepare for holiday gatherings later this week, emergency officials are urging residents to follow local fire restrictions and avoid activities that could spark additional blazes.

For a nation preparing to celebrate, the priority this year has shifted from pyrotechnics to survival, as the West remains on the razor's edge of fire risk.