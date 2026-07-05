Donald Trump used a raucous speech at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota on Wednesday to insist 'I can do anything,' as the 80-year-old president's bravado-fuelled remarks and visible bruising on his hand reignited questions over his health ahead of a planned July 4 marathon address in Washington, D.C.

The speculation about Trump's fitness, much of it driven by recent close-up photographs showing heavy discolouration on his right hand. Those concerns sharpened when he told the America 250 celebration crowd that he intended to deliver a 'really long' Independence Day speech in the capital, despite forecasts of more than 100F heat and a schedule that, by his own account, will keep him on his feet for at least 45 minutes.

'On July 4, it's going to be approximately 107 degrees out,' Trump said from the stage. 'And I'm gonna go, and I'm gonna make a really long speech, just to show I can do anything.'

It was classic Trump: a blend of swagger, grievance and winding anecdotes that drifted far from the official purpose of the event, which was to mark the opening of the new library honouring Roosevelt. The library tour had included a high-tech flourish in the form of an artificial-intelligence hologram of Roosevelt. By the time Trump reached the podium, that feature had morphed into a set-piece story about conversing with the 26th president.

Donald Trump Speech Strays From Roosevelt To 'Threesome' Medal Joke

Trump's North Dakota address, was billed as a tribute to Roosevelt. Much of it, though, veered into the president's own fixations, chief among them military honours, crowd sizes and his record compared with past leaders.

In one of the most jarring moments of the night, he moved from talking about General Douglas MacArthur and his father Arthur MacArthur the only father and son, he noted correctly, to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor to a riff involving his own children.

Read more 'I Can Do Anything': Trump Ignores Doctor's Call to Cancel July 4 Speech Amid Heatwave 'I Can Do Anything': Trump Ignores Doctor's Call to Cancel July 4 Speech Amid Heatwave

'Arthur and Douglas McArthur... they are the only father and son pair to receive our nation's highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty,' Trump said, before gesturing towards his sons. 'Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome.'

He pushed the bit further, saying he would 'pick out one of the two' and award them the medal for 'their genius at hunting,' while reserving one for himself 'for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something.' A moment later he partially walked it back, adding: 'We'll have a third pair... no, I'm only kidding.'

The Medal of Honor gag resurfaced later in the speech, as Trump mused again about the idea of decorating himself. 'I want to give one to myself, but they tell me I'm not allowed to,' he said. He told the audience he had even asked his sons what he might have done to deserve it. 'They couldn't think of anything, so I'm not happy with them today.'

These lines played as self-deprecating to some, but to others they sat uneasily against the medal's status as the military's highest award for valour in combat.

Health Concerns Mount As Donald Trump Jokes He 'Can Do Anything'

Trump has repeatedly pushed back against scrutiny of his physical condition, often recasting doubts as proof of his opponents' bad faith. Yet the North Dakota appearance layered new material onto that debate, not only through his boast about withstanding extreme July heat, but also because of his visibly bruised hand, already a talking point on US social media.

Online commentator Aaron Rupar, sharing a recent image of the president's hand, described it as looking like 'rot,' a phrase that quickly spread among critics. Supporters dismissed the language as hyperbolic, but the picture itself was hard to ignore.

The White House and Trump's personal physician have tried to shut the issue down, attributing the marks to 'minor soft-tissue irritation' caused by constant, firm handshakes, compounded by his daily low-dose aspirin, taken as a preventative step for cardiovascular health. Nothing in the official explanation suggests a serious medical problem, but no independent medical assessment has been released, and nothing is confirmed beyond their account, so all speculation should be treated with caution.

The speech also revisited one of Trump's more obscure grievances: repair work at the Reflecting Pool in Washington. He blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for spending 'tens of millions of dollars' trying and failing to fix it, before claiming credit for finally getting it right.

'It's a beautiful... we got rid of the algae which they put in,' he said. 'They put in algae. Who the hell put in algae? They had a couple of people with signs, 'protect the algae.' Can you believe this? This, this world has gone crazy.'

He then alleged that unnamed 'vandals' later used box cutters to slash through the refurbished surface, describing what he said was 'a big gash, 350 feet long.' No additional evidence was provided during the speech, and there was no immediate corroboration of his account in the material reviewed for this article.

Donald Trump Claims 'Conversation' With Theodore Roosevelt

Perhaps the strangest passage of the night came when Trump told the crowd he had spoken with Roosevelt himself. 'I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt,' he said. He described asking whether Roosevelt viewed the Panama Canal as his greatest achievement and how he felt about Democrats 'giving' the canal to Panama 'for $1.'

The exchange did happen of sorts, but only with the AI-generated hologram installed at the library. A White House video from the visit shows Trump asking the projection: 'Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?' Online, that nuance was quickly stripped away, with clips shared by critics to suggest he had lost his grip on reality. The full context makes that claim overstated, but his phrasing in North Dakota did little to head off the confusion.

Later, he turned even this encounter into a competition over vote totals. 'I refuse to tell you who got more votes, me or the legendary, and he was great, Theodore Roosevelt,' Trump said, adding that his son had warned him: 'Dad don't say that.'

The North Dakota event was supposed to be about Roosevelt's legacy. In the end, it said more about Trump's own preoccupations and about the unresolved question hanging over his presidency: how long an 80-year-old who insists he can 'do anything' can keep proving it on stage.