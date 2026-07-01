Seattle's annual Pride Parade has come under fire after videos shared online appeared to show groups of fully nude adults taking part in the event while children watched nearby, sparking a heated debate over public decency and the presence of families at Pride celebrations.

The footage, filmed during Sunday's parade in downtown Seattle, quickly spread across social media, with critics questioning whether such displays were appropriate at an event attended by thousands of people, including children.

Why Has the Seattle Pride Parade Sparked Backlash?

Several videos circulating online appear to show members of a group called Friends of Denny Blaine marching naked through the parade while carrying signs reading 'Nude ≠ Lewd,' 'Free to be Naked' and 'Nude is Nourishing.'

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Other footage appears to show nude participants gathering near the Seattle Center International Fountain, where children can be seen playing in the water just metres away. Some clips also show spectators applauding the marchers, while others appear to shield children's eyes from the displays.

The videos prompted widespread criticism across social media, with many users arguing that full nudity should not be permitted at a public event marketed as family-friendly. Others defended the marchers, saying non-sexual nudity has long been part of Seattle's culture and should not automatically be viewed as indecent.

Who are the Friends of Denny Blaine?

The organisation featured prominently in the videos describes itself as an advocacy group dedicated to protecting Denny Blaine Park, a Seattle beach historically known as a clothing-optional location.

According to the group's website, it campaigns for the acceptance of social nudity and argues that being naked does not necessarily constitute lewd or sexual behaviour. The slogans displayed during the parade reflected that message, promoting body positivity and challenging what members see as unnecessary stigma surrounding nudity.

While supporters argue their participation was intended as a peaceful expression, opponents contend such demonstrations are inappropriate when children are present.

Is Public Nudity Illegal in Seattle?

Unlike many American cities, Seattle does not have a blanket ban on public nudity.

The Seattle Police Department has previously stated that simply being naked in public is not, by itself, a criminal offence. However, officers note that nudity may constitute indecent exposure if it causes another person reasonably to experience fear, alarm or concern.

Washington state law also makes it a misdemeanour intentionally to expose oneself in an obscene manner likely to cause offence. The law contains additional provisions where exposure occurs in the presence of a child under the age of 14.

As of Tuesday, neither Seattle Police nor the Mayor's Office had announced any arrests or confirmed whether any offences had been committed during the parade.

The Seattle Pride Parade is one of the largest LGBTQ+ events in the Pacific Northwest, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. Organised by Seattle Pride, the annual celebration features a parade through the city's streets alongside community events, live entertainment and advocacy campaigns promoting equality and inclusion.

While most participants took part in traditional Pride festivities, the viral footage has shifted attention away from the event's broader message and towards the debate over public nudity and whether organisers should impose stricter limits on what is permitted in family areas.

What Happens Next?

The controversy has once again fuelled debate over the balance between freedom of expression, public nudity and the suitability of large public events for families.

Supporters of the nude marchers argue that social nudity is non-sexual and has formed part of Seattle's culture for decades. Critics, meanwhile, say that regardless of intent, exposing children to naked adults at a public parade crosses a line.

For now, Seattle officials have not indicated that any criminal investigation is under way, and it remains unclear whether the incidents shown in the viral videos will lead to further action. However, the footage has reignited a national discussion about public decency laws, parental expectations and the evolving nature of Pride celebrations in the United States.