Now, General Dan Caine — America's highest-ranking military officer — is at the centre of one of the most explosive and widely-circulated claims of the US-Iran conflict: that he stood up in a White House meeting and told President Donald Trump 'no' when the president allegedly moved to invoke nuclear codes.

The allegation, which originated from retired CIA analyst Larry C Johnson on the 'Judging Freedom' podcast on 20 April, has not been confirmed by any official source. A White House spokesperson told Newsweek the claim was false. Yet it has already accumulated nearly two million views on X — and placed Caine squarely in the public eye in a way his relatively quiet rise to the top of the US military never had.

A Fighter Pilot Nobody Saw Coming

John Daniel 'Raizin' Caine was born on 10 August 1968 in Elmira, New York. His father, Steve Caine, is a retired United States Air Force fighter pilot. He followed that path, earning a bachelor's degree in economics from Virginia Military Institute in 1990 before completing the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Programme and going on to fly F-16s.

A command pilot with more than 2,800 flight hours in the F-16, including over 150 combat hours, his career spans combat aviation, special operations, and senior interagency leadership across the Department of Defense, the White House, and the Intelligence Community. His last government post before becoming Chairman was as Associate Director for Military Affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency, a role he held from 2021 until his retirement in December 2024.

Trump's Pick Over the Pentagon's Own

Caine was not well known before his nomination in February 2025. Several officials on Capitol Hill and the Pentagon, granted anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said at the time that they had to Google his name.

He is the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who never served at the rank of four-star general or admiral before being nominated, the first to be nominated while in retirement, and the first to have been nominated as a member of a reserve component. Despite the unusual path, Trump backed him publicly. 'He only knows one thing, how to WIN,' Trump wrote of Caine in February.

Caine was confirmed on 11 April in a 60-25 vote and was promoted to a four-star general prior to the vote. He was sworn in just days before the Iran ceasefire deadline came into force.

The Claim That Went Viral

It was against this backdrop that Johnson made his allegation on the 'Judging Freedom' podcast. Johnson claimed that an emergency White House meeting took place on Saturday night amid escalating tensions with Iran, during which Trump allegedly moved to invoke nuclear codes, and Caine refused, with Johnson describing the exchange as 'apparently quite a blowup.'

Johnson cited no named sources. Lead Stories searched Google News and Yahoo News for matching reports and found none, concluding that had such a confrontation actually happened and been verified by insiders, major outlets would have covered it heavily. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said, 'I'd have to see a couple of source confirmations before I even dignify that question with an answer. I just can't imagine that that was ever a serious consideration.'

According to retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson: During an emergency meeting On Saturday Trump tried to “use the nuclear codes” on Iran and he was stopped by General Dan Caine.



According to Johnson “there is seriously something wrong with Trump”: pic.twitter.com/9x5LONnnsm — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2026

Caine, for his part, has consistently urged caution over a major military escalation against Iran. Joint staff spokesperson Joe Holstead told CNN that Caine 'never pulls punches when discussing military options which could send our troops into harm's way.' Trump himself previously pushed back on reports of Caine's caution, posting on Truth Social that such stories were '100 percent incorrect.'

The viral spread of the nuclear codes claim reflects the acute anxiety surrounding the US-Iran conflict, now past its ceasefire deadline. Iran's chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf posted on X that 'We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,' with the Islamic Republic signalling it was preparing to 'reveal new cards on the battlefield.' With a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz already in place and talks stalled, the question of who holds influence over presidential decision-making has taken on a significance that goes well beyond a single podcast clip.

Caine's role as the nation's principal military adviser — and his documented willingness to raise concerns about the human cost of military action — makes him a figure worth understanding, regardless of whether Johnson's allegation is ever substantiated.