Meghan Markle's latest anniversary post has drawn fresh attention to her relationship with King Charles, after the Duchess of Sussex shared unseen wedding photographs from 2018 on Instagram and included the monarch among the images.

The post arrived on the Sussexes' eighth wedding anniversary and has been read by royal commentators as a carefully chosen signal rather than a simple family throwback.

The news came after Meghan marked the anniversary with a caption reading 'Eight years ago today...,' alongside a carousel of wedding and reception pictures that also featured Sir Elton John, Doria Ragland and Charles. The absence of Prince William and the Princess of Wales was noted in the coverage, but the image of Charles carried the most weight because it reached back to the moment he walked Meghan partway down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

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Meghan Markle And King Charles In The Picture

Royal author Ingrid Seward has suggested that Meghan's post was deliberate rather than incidental. Seward stated that Meghan 'doesn't do anything without purpose' and interpreted the message as an assertion that she and Prince Harry remain 'still very much part of your family.' Such interpretations are common among royal commentators, as they often sit between observable behaviour and inferred intent, making them difficult to substantiate while easy to circulate.

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Last Invictus Games event she attended she managed to upset everyone by needing to be front & centre!

Just stay away-it’s Harry’s event-not Markles! https://t.co/W3mqea7XM2 — MMC (@c55119361) May 24, 2026

Charles was not just a face in the crowd. He was the senior royal who stepped in after Thomas Markle Sr was unable to attend the wedding, and Kensington Palace said at the time that he was 'pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way.' Meghan later said in Harry & Meghan that she told Charles, 'I've lost my dad in this' and asked him to walk her down the aisle.

Meghan Markle And King Charles After The Split

Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family has been under strain since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020, then followed that decision with a succession of public blows, including the Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry's memoir Spare. Their departure was unlikely to leave relations neatly resolved. Royal institutions have historically been resistant to public candour, and in this case, that pattern appears to have held true.

Seward said Meghan may have a difficult road back to reconciliation because, in her view, Charles tends to avoid confrontation rather than meet it head on. She also said Meghan would know that Charles is 'the number one man' and that keeping some kind of relationship with him could help her marriage as well as her standing in the family. That may be true, or it may be royal punditry dressed up as diagnosis. The line between the two has always been thinner than people pretend.

How can you treat a man who cared enough to do this for you on your wedding day so horribly? Charles was there when #MeghanMarkle’s father couldn’t be (she was never letting him show up, heart attack or not) but all Charles knew at the time was she’d be alone so he offered to… pic.twitter.com/IBVYnuRP1p — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) May 27, 2026

Meghan has remained estranged from her own father and that the two have not spoken for years, aside from reported talk of a letter after his leg amputation. It is a reminder that the anniversary post was doing more than celebrating a wedding. It was brushing up against old wounds, one family at a time.

The Camilla Question

Seward also warned that Queen Camilla would be wary of Meghan, though she said Camilla would never be rude or unpleasant.

Meghan is believed to have last seen Charles in person during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in summer 2022, when she and Harry returned to the UK with Archie and Lilibet. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation and very little public movement.

Nothing in the current reporting confirms any meeting, any thaw or any secret breakthrough. At most, the Instagram post suggests that Meghan understands the symbolic power of placing Charles back into the frame. Whether that is an olive branch, a reminder or simply a very polished memory is another matter entirely.

Meghan's post may have looked like a celebration of eight years of marriage, but royal life has a habit of turning even the most flattering photographs into political weather. In that sense, the King's appearance was not a footnote. It was the point.