Meghan Markle was left 'humiliated' in California after learning that intimate, flirty Facebook messages between Prince Harry and another woman, journalist Charlotte Griffiths, were read out in London's High Court as part of his ongoing privacy battle with Associated Newspapers.

While the legal battle continues in the UK, the emotional impact is being felt across the Atlantic. Reports from US-based Star Magazine suggest that the Duchess of Sussex was 'shocked' to hear the specific nature of Harry's past flirtations. Although a representative for the couple has dismissed these claims, sources in California claim the revelations have left Meghan Markle humiliated as she navigates the public fallout from her home in Montecito.

The messages, exchanged more than a decade ago, emerged in evidence as the Duke of Sussex attempted to prove that the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday unlawfully gathered information about him and other high‑profile figures.

Harry's private life, much of it centred on how closely he really mixed with the tabloid press during the years he says he was being hounded. Alongside fellow claimants, including Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, Harry alleges that journalists and investigators working for Associated used illegal methods to obtain personal information. Associated Newspapers has denied all allegations of unlawful information‑gathering.

Charlotte Griffiths Harry Texts: 'Mr Mischief' and 'Movie Snuggles' Revealed

According to evidence reported by The Telegraph, Harry and Griffiths first met at a country house party hosted by a mutual friend. She later told the court they moved in the same social circles. She said he 'friended' her on Facebook, handed over his mobile number, and soon the pair were trading late‑night messages that sound closer to the register of friends flirting than distant acquaintances.

One of the earliest messages, read in court and cited by The Telegraph, came from Griffiths, now editor‑at‑large at the Mail on Sunday. 'Hello Mr Mischief ... What a fun weekend of naughtiness can't we all get up to no good in the countryside every weekend damn it?? Smooches...,' she wrote. Harry replied, slightly on the defensive, that he was 'surely no worse than anyone else!!' Griffiths reassured him it was a 'compliment,' adding that everyone had 'competitively out‑naughtied each other.'

The tone did not cool over the following days. Griffiths dubbed the prince a 'bloody maverick' and asked about his 'Thirsty Thursday' plans. Harry responded that he had been busy and was 'gonna be hungover again for the third day running!' before telling her she had 'missed a good party' and signing off with a flamboyant 'Mwah xxx'.

In another message, after Griffiths mentioned a ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland, Harry wrote: 'I WISH I was there sugar but unfortunately stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff 🙁 Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table, obvi!!' He ended on a more intimate note: 'Miss our movie snuggles.'

Those Facebook exchanges, dated between December 2011 and January 2012, cut awkwardly against the account Harry had previously given. When he gave evidence earlier this year, he insisted he had met Griffiths only once and had 'cut off contact' after learning she was a journalist. He also told the court he had 'no idea' whether she moved in his social orbit. The written message trail suggests at the very least a warmer and more sustained relationship than he was prepared to concede.

For Harry's critics, the revelation was a gift. Commentators hostile to the duke have seized on the contradiction to accuse him of hypocrisy, claiming the flirtatious tone undercuts his narrative of being relentlessly persecuted by the press rather than sometimes engaging with it willingly.

It is inside the Sussexes' Montecito home, though, that the most delicate fallout is being claimed. A source quoted by US magazine Star alleged that the situation is 'extremely embarrassing' not only for Harry but for Meghan, who has been his wife for nearly eight years. The Duchess of Sussex was 'shocked to hear about this other woman and understandably wants to know the full story and the precise nature of their relationship'. A representative for the couple has denied the Star report.

Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Scrutiny As Legal Drama Deepens

Harry has been 'defending himself passionately,' arguing that the messages were 'a very long time ago' and that the material is being deployed by 'legal pitbulls' intent on smearing him. He is said to acknowledge the flirtatious tone but to insist it was no more than 'friendly fun' and irrelevant to who he is today. None of these private reactions has been confirmed on the record by either Harry or Meghan, so they should be treated with caution.

The couple are already contending with pressure on several fronts. On the family side, Harry has been trying to manage a fragile rapprochement with his father, King Charles III, who is being treated for cancer. Meghan is understood to have supported efforts to repair that rift in previous reports, while remaining wary that a full peace with the wider royal family is possible after their 2020 departure from the UK.

The Sussexes' media and business ventures are also under the microscope. Their original, widely reported multi‑million‑dollar Netflix deal was scaled back last summer to a first‑look arrangement. The second season and holiday special of With Love, Meghan underperformed in ratings, with no confirmed plans for another full series. In early March, Meghan and Netflix confirmed they had ended their year‑long partnership linked to her lifestyle brand As Ever, insisting that had always been the intention.

A recent Variety report, citing unnamed sources, described growing frustrations at the streamer about the Sussexes' output. Both Netflix and the couple's lawyer have pushed back, stressing that multiple projects remain in development, including two book‑to‑film adaptations and a scripted series centred on polo.

Old Messages, New Questions For Meghan Markle And Harry

Back in London, Harry's legal offensive has dragged other royals into the spotlight. In pre‑trial documents, reported by People magazine, his lawyers alleged that Prince William and Princess Kate were also targeted by private investigators working for the Mail, including claims that details of William's 21st birthday party and Kate's phone information were obtained. Associated Newspapers continues to deny that it engaged in unlawful tactics.

Behind closed doors, the emotional cost is reportedly stacking up. The Star source claimed Meghan has been 'in tears,' feeling 'blindsided and betrayed because she never knew this was coming' and privately asking, 'What else is he hiding?' None of this has been independently verified and, without direct comment from the Sussexes, remains firmly in the realm of tabloid sourcing rather than established fact.

Yet the embarrassment of having Harry's 'movie snuggles' and 'Mwah xxx' sign‑offs dissected in open court is real enough, whatever the true temperature of the Sussex marriage. With the couple due in Australia in mid‑April for a series of private, business and philanthropic engagements already drawing intense coverage, the Facebook messages have become one more loose thread in a life that, for all their efforts to control the narrative, still keeps unravelling in public.