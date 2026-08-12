Roger Federer's billion-dollar fortune evaporated in a single trading session.

His estimated net worth fell to £705 million ($952.4 million) on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, according to Forbes, after shares in On Holding, the Swiss sportswear firm he co-owns, plunged roughly 19 per cent. The single-day slide erased at least £38.5 million ($52 million) from his fortune within hours. It leaves Federer, 45, just below the billionaire threshold he crossed for the first time only a year ago.

Why On Holding's Results Cost Federer His Billionaire Status

Forbes reported that Federer's net worth stood at £705 million ($952.4 million) as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, down from an estimated £814 million ($1.1 billion) earlier this year. The drop followed On Holding's second-quarter results, which the company published on Tuesday.

On reported net sales of 850.4 million Swiss francs (£595 million/$1.04 billion), a 13 per cent year-on-year rise. That figure, however, fell short of the 878.4 million francs (£614 million/$1.08 billion) that analysts had expected, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Forbes estimates Federer holds an approximate 2.5 per cent stake in On, or roughly 637 million shares. That stake first pushed his fortune past the £740 million ($1 billion) mark in August 2025, making him only the seventh athlete to reach billionaire status, joining Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Ion Țiriac among others.

Despite the sell-off, On's underlying performance was not entirely negative. The company posted net income of 105 million francs (about £73.5 million/$129.4 million), a sharp turnaround from a 40.9 million franc (roughly £28.6 million/$50.4 million) loss in the same period last year. Gross margin also climbed to 65.4 per cent, up from 61.5 per cent, prompting On to raise its full-year margin guidance to 65 per cent.

How Federer Built a Fortune Beyond Prize Money

Federer never built his wealth primarily on the tennis court. Across a 24-year professional career that yielded 20 Grand Slam titles, he earned approximately £97 million ($131 million) in career prize money, a substantial sum but a fraction of his overall fortune.

The bulk of his wealth stems from endorsements and business partnerships cultivated over two decades, largely negotiated by his long-time agent, Tony Godsick. His most lucrative deal came in 2018, when he signed with Uniqlo in a reported ten-year, £222 million ($300 million) apparel agreement. He has also held long-running partnerships with Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Gillette, Lindt and NetJets.

His most consequential investment, however, came in 2019, when Federer joined On as a co-owner. The company, founded in Zurich in 2019, describes him as 'a close partner to our founders', according to On's own corporate materials. His involvement extended beyond capital: On released 'The Roger' sneaker collection in 2025, a launch that helped drive a surge in the brand's valuation before Federer later shifted his role toward fashion consulting.

Tennis legend Roger Federer is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes estimates, after shares of sportswear company On Holding plunged about 19%. pic.twitter.com/TNzC1h86iL — Nairametrics (@Nairametrics) August 12, 2026

Why On Holding's Share Price Now Dictates Federer's Wealth

Tuesday's swing illustrates how tightly Federer's wealth is now bound to a publicly traded company's share price, rather than to steadier income streams like endorsement contracts. On's stock has fallen more than 38 per cent since 12 August 2025, when it traded near £37 ($50) per share. As of Wednesday morning it remained below £22.90 ($31).

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Forbes noted that the fall 'does not erase' the wealth Federer's On stake has generated, but it does demonstrate 'how quickly billionaire rankings can change when a substantial portion of an individual's estimated wealth is linked to listed shares'. Whether Federer reclaims billionaire status will depend largely on On's share-price recovery, rather than on any new tennis-related income.

Federer remains, by any measure, one of sport's wealthiest retired figures. He sits roughly £35 million ($47.6 million) shy of the ten-figure mark, a gap that could close or widen with the next trading session. Federer's fortune remains at the mercy of On's share price — proof that a billionaire's wealth can change in a single trading day.