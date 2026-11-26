Pakistan International Airlines is switching its PIA UK flights to its own Boeing 777 aircraft from 26 November after its wet-lease partner, Norse Atlantic Airways, abruptly suspended operations. Two scheduled departures from Britain have been cancelled. PIA said Norse notified the airline of the suspension as passengers were already preparing to board flights from London Heathrow and Manchester.

PIA had relied on two Boeing 787 aircraft supplied by Norse Atlantic under a wet-lease agreement. The Norwegian airline provided both the aircraft and the flight crew. The arrangement helped support the carrier's return to the UK market after several years of absence. Wednesday's disruption comes as the airline continues rebuilding its British network.

PIA UK Flights Move To Boeing 777 Fleet

PIA said flight PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and flight PK710 from Manchester to Lahore were cancelled after Norse informed the airline that it was suspending operations without prior notice. The carrier said the timing was especially disruptive because passengers had already gathered at the departure gates and boarding preparations were underway.

'It is deeply regrettable that our wet-lease partner suspended operations without advance notice at the very moment boarding was set to commence,' a PIA spokesperson said.

The airline said it was contacting affected passengers to arrange alternative travel and expected its UK schedule to resume using its own Boeing 777 fleet from Thursday. Customers seeking assistance were directed to PIA service desks at Heathrow Terminal 4 and Manchester Airport, as well as the airline's 24-hour helpline.

PIA added that it was discussing the suspension directly with Norse Atlantic executives. The airline did not say whether the wet-lease arrangement had been permanently terminated.

Norse Atlantic Faces Mounting Financial Pressure

The disruption came as Norse Atlantic disclosed that it is in a critical financial position and is attempting to secure short-term funding. The airline warned that if financing cannot be obtained urgently, its board intends to file for bankruptcy.

The announcement followed a dramatic collapse in Norse Atlantic's share price, which closed 85 per cent lower on Wednesday after the company disclosed its financial difficulties. The airline also said discussions were continuing with selected parties over possible short-term financing and a potential strategic takeover, although it cautioned that there was no guarantee a solution would be reached.

The suspension extended beyond its partnership with PIA. Flight tracking data showed Norse's own London Gatwick to Orlando service had also been cancelled, while Gatwick Airport advised passengers to contact the airline regarding subsequent departures. Despite the operational halt, tickets for later flights were still available for sale early on Thursday.

The disruption comes as PIA continues rebuilding its presence in Britain after a five-year ban linked to concerns over Pakistani pilot licensing. The airline resumed Manchester services last year before restoring direct Heathrow flights in March, reconnecting Islamabad with London after a six-year absence.

Whether the disruption proves temporary now depends largely on Norse Atlantic's ability to secure emergency financing. Passengers booked on upcoming PIA UK flights will be carried on the airline's own Boeing 777 fleet while it works to minimise further disruption.