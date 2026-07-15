Passengers on two disrupted European flights this week may be wondering whether they are entitled to compensation after one Ryanair aircraft made an emergency landing in France while a Virgin Atlantic service to Orlando returned to Heathrow after spending almost five hours in the air.

The incidents have attracted attention online, but whether affected travellers receive compensation depends less on how dramatic the diversion was and more on why it happened. Under UK261 passenger rights legislation, travellers may be entitled to compensation, meals, hotel accommodation or replacement flights depending on the circumstances behind the disruption.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS135 departed London Heathrow for Orlando before entering a lengthy holding pattern near Ireland and eventually returning to Heathrow without crossing the Atlantic. Aviation outlet AIRLIVE later reported that the Airbus A350 was experiencing a navigation system fault, although the airline had not publicly confirmed the cause at the time of writing.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft circling off the Irish coast before abandoning the Atlantic crossing and returning to Heathrow.

#VS135, London-Orlando, returning to London after turning back and holding off the coast of Ireland for about 30 minutes. https://t.co/imQ9D7lVPp pic.twitter.com/nWZMou1qQg — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Ryanair flight FR4007 from Manchester to Alicante declared an emergency while cruising over France before diverting safely to Paris Beauvais Airport. Ryanair has not yet confirmed whether the incident was caused by a technical problem or a medical emergency.

When Can You Claim Flight Compensation?

For passengers, the key issue is whether the disruption was caused by circumstances within the airline's control. If a flight is delayed by more than three hours on arrival because of a technical fault or another operational issue, passengers travelling under UK261 or EU261 rules may be eligible for compensation.

For flights longer than 3,500 kilometres, including London to Orlando, compensation can reach up to £520 (€600) per passenger if the airline is responsible. For shorter European routes such as Manchester to Alicante, passengers may be entitled to up to £350 (€400), depending on the final arrival delay.

However, airlines are generally not required to pay compensation if the disruption was caused by 'extraordinary circumstances' beyond their control, including severe weather, air traffic control restrictions, security threats or certain medical emergencies. That distinction could prove important in the Ryanair case if the emergency was related to a passenger's health rather than an aircraft defect.

Diversion Does Not Automatically Mean Compensation

Many travelers assume that an emergency landing automatically entitles them to compensation, but aviation experts clarify that passenger rights legislation does not work that way. Instead, airlines first have a duty of care.

This means passengers whose journeys are significantly delayed should receive assistance such as meals, refreshments, hotel accommodation if needed, and transport between the airport and hotel, regardless of the cause of the disruption.

If an airline cancels the original service after a diversion, passengers are also entitled to rebooking or a refund. However, compensation depends on whether the airline could reasonably have avoided the disruption.

What Passengers Should Do Next

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Passengers affected by either incident should keep boarding passes, booking confirmations, and receipts for any expenses they incur while waiting for replacement flights. If Virgin Atlantic later confirms that the return to Heathrow resulted from a technical fault, some passengers may have grounds to pursue compensation.

For Ryanair customers, eligibility is likely to depend on whether investigators determine that the diversion resulted from an aircraft issue or a medical emergency. Both airlines are expected to provide further updates once investigations into the incidents are completed.