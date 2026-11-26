Norse Atlantic suspended all flights scheduled for Thursday, 26 November, leaving passengers facing uncertainty as it warned that its board intended to file for bankruptcy unless the airline secured urgent short-term financing.

The Norwegian carrier's shares closed 85% lower on Wednesday after it said its financial position was 'critical' and that it needed urgent funding.

Financing and Takeover Talks Continue

In its Thursday statement, Norse said its board was continuing to consider options for securing short-term financing and was discussing a possible takeover with investors.

'If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy,' the company said. It added: 'There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found.'

Norse has not announced a bankruptcy filing. Its immediate prospects depend on whether the financing and takeover discussions produce a viable solution, and it has given no timetable. On Wednesday, the company said its board and management were weighing several options, including contracts under which it provides aircraft and crew to other airlines.

Passengers Face Uncertainty Over Cancellations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said two flights operated under its wet-lease agreement with Norse were cancelled following an unexpected suspension of operations. The affected services were flight PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and flight PK710 from Manchester to Lahore. PIA said the suspension came without prior warning while passengers were preparing to board.

The agreement was signed in October 2026 and covered two Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Norse's own London Gatwick-to-Orlando service, flight Z0783, was listed as cancelled on Wednesday, 25 November, by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Questions remained over how far ahead the disruption extended. CNBC reported that, at 9 a.m. Oslo time on Thursday, Norse was still selling tickets for services scheduled for Friday and subsequent days. However, the availability of tickets did not confirm that those flights would operate.

Fuel Costs and Earlier Cutbacks

Norse has faced higher jet fuel costs following disruptions linked to the war involving Iran. Reuters has reported that the airline does not hedge its fuel requirements. By October, Norse was reporting continued capacity reductions, citing 'prolonged high fuel prices'.

The airline operates scheduled transatlantic services and also provides aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to other carriers through ACMI arrangements.

One such customer, India's largest airline, IndiGo, began operating six Boeing 787-9 aircraft under a damp-lease agreement with Norse in early 2025 as it expanded services to Europe. Under that arrangement, Norse supplied the aircraft and pilots, while IndiGo provided cabin crew. The agreement ended on 31 October 2026, after IndiGo decided to discontinue its wide-body operations. The Indian carrier cited airspace restrictions, higher fuel costs and currency pressures.

In May 2026, Norse announced plans to cut about 75 administrative positions, around 35% of the department's staff. The cuts formed part of Project Falcon, a cost-reduction programme expected to deliver annualised savings of up to $50 million (£38.2 million) compared with the company's 2025 baseline.

The announcement followed Eivind Roald's appointment as chief executive on 28 November 2025, succeeding the airline's founder, Bjørn Tore Larsen.

Passengers with bookings still face uncertainty over whether their services will operate and what arrangements may be available if they are cancelled. Norse said it was continuing discussions with selected parties over short-term financing and with investors about a possible takeover that could include a funding solution. It has not said that any agreement has been reached.