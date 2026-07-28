A young Virgin Atlantic engineer who joined the airline to 'develop and learn more' about aircraft has died in a London hospital nearly a month after a machinery accident during maintenance on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Heathrow Airport, according to police and company statements.

For context, 23‑year‑old aircraft technician Georgie Buxton was seriously injured on the morning of 11 June while carrying out maintenance on a Virgin Atlantic 787‑9 in a Heathrow hangar.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and London Ambulance Service crews were called to the airport, where Buxton was found with severe injuries suffered while working on the aircraft.

He was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care, but died on 7 July after about four weeks on life support. A joint investigation by the Met and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is under way.

Virgin Atlantic Engineer's Death at Heathrow Prompts Investigation

The death followed reports that heavy machinery had collapsed on Buxton as he worked on the Dreamliner, with one account suggesting he was inside a fuel tank.

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What has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police is that the incident happened during aircraft maintenance and that no other workers or passengers were reported injured.

In a statement, the Met said a 23‑year‑old man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries sustained while undertaking maintenance work on an aircraft at Heathrow.

Officers said his family were being supported by specialist staff and that an inquest into his death will be opened at West London Coroner's Court.

Virgin Atlantic, which operates 17 Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliners, has described Buxton as a 'much‑loved' member of its engineering team. The airline said it was 'heartbroken' by his death and that 'the safety and wellbeing of our people is always our top priority'.

A spokesperson added that Virgin Atlantic was working closely with the relevant authorities and the aircraft manufacturer on the investigation and was unable to provide further details while inquiries continue.

The HSE confirmed it is investigating jointly with the Metropolitan Police, a routine step when a worker dies following an incident involving heavy equipment. Heathrow Airport said it was 'very sorry' to learn of the death and that its thoughts were with Buxton's family, friends and colleagues in what it called the wider 'Virgin Atlantic family'.

Georgie Buxton's Move to Virgin Atlantic for Skills and Experience

Buxton had joined Virgin Atlantic two years ago, moving from Ryanair at Stansted as he sought more experience on different aircraft types. On LinkedIn, he described himself as a 'highly dedicated worker' with an 'immense passion for aircraft engineering'.

In a social media post announcing his new role as an aircraft technician at Virgin Atlantic, he told friends and former colleagues that he had 'developed and learned a lot' at Ryanair and now wanted to 'develop and learn more on different airframes'.

Colleagues have spoken of a young technician who enjoyed the technical side of the job and took on complex tasks. Family members, according to reports, kept a vigil at his bedside during the weeks he remained in intensive care before life support was withdrawn earlier this month.

Aircraft Grounded as Investigators Examine Equipment

A source quoted around the airline said staff were in disbelief that heavy machinery could fail in such a way around a modern jet and said the Dreamliner involved had been grounded while the incident is examined.

The aircraft has been taken out of service as engineering teams, regulators and Boeing work to establish what failed, in what order and why.

None of the companies involved has suggested a cause. Investigators are expected to review training records, maintenance procedures, equipment inspection logs and the design and condition of the machinery reported to have failed.