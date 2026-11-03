A Learjet 60 that crashed into a Florida neighbourhood, killing all nine people aboard, was registered to a Delaware-based limited liability company whose registered address has links to thousands of businesses, including ventures associated with US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The aircraft, identified by its registration number N722BD, was owned by LR60271 LLC, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records. The company was registered at 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware, an address used by numerous corporations through registered-agent services.

The address, known as the Corporation Trust Centre, has previously been associated with businesses connected to both Trump and Clinton. The Guardian reported in 2016 that Clinton's ZFS Holdings LLC and several Trump-related companies had used the same registered address.

However, the shared address does not establish a direct ownership relationship between the crashed aircraft and either political figure. Nor does it indicate that Trump or Clinton had any involvement in the flight.

Delaware is a popular jurisdiction for company registrations because of its established corporate legal system and business-friendly regulations. Its registered-agent arrangements also mean that public records may identify a company's legal address without revealing the individuals who ultimately own or control it.

Nine Killed as Learjet Plunges Into Florida Community

The aircraft crashed at approximately 12:50pm local time on Sunday, 1 November, near Military Trail in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The jet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it went down near a residential community. The impact created a large crater and triggered a fireball, with emergency crews rushing to the scene.

All nine people aboard were killed, while authorities evacuated around 600 residents from a nearby mobile-home community as a precaution.

Air traffic control recordings captured the crew reporting icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before declaring an emergency.

The pilot warned controllers: 'We're going to crash into the ground.'

Flight-tracking data subsequently showed the aircraft entering an extremely rapid descent, with its vertical speed reportedly exceeding 32,000 feet (about 9,750 metres) per minute.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the crash as a major tragedy, saying it appeared 'like a missile coming down' before the aircraft exploded.

Investigators Examine Final Moments and Ownership Records

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA. Investigators are examining the aircraft's final communications, flight data, weather conditions and potential mechanical problems.

The aircraft was a 2004-built Learjet 60, a twin-engine business jet. Its registration records show LR60271 LLC as the registered owner, but do not identify the individuals behind the company.

Investigators are continuing to examine the aircraft's maintenance history, flight data, weather conditions and communications with air traffic controllers to determine what led to the fatal descent.

Separately, questions surrounding the company's connections to prominent political figures remain centred on its registered address rather than any confirmed direct financial or operational relationship.

The NTSB is expected to release further findings as investigators reconstruct the aircraft's final moments and establish what led to the fatal descent.