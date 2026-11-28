Netflix has removed a schizophrenia reference from its Tyson Fury documentary after his wife, Paris, clarified that the boxer has never been diagnosed with the condition.

The change, made before the film's 27 November release, has prompted some fans to accuse Fury of invoking mental health ahead of his scheduled 11 December fight with Anthony Joshua.

The documentary looks beyond Fury's boxing career, including the period after he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become world heavyweight champion. Fury has spoken about serious mental health difficulties during that time, but the disputed diagnosis came from Paris's recollection, not a confirmed medical assessment.

How Netflix Reframed Fury's Mental Health Story

In the original version of the film, Paris described her husband as a 'mild schizophrenic'. She later said she had been recalling a conversation from years earlier and had used the wrong medical term.

'Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis,' she said in a statement. Paris also acknowledged that discussing another person's mental health can be difficult, and said she was proud of Fury for speaking openly about his experiences.

Netflix confirmed that it had worked with the family to update the documentary before launch. 'Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch,' the streaming platform said.

The revised film distinguishes Fury's account of his symptoms from a clinical diagnosis while preserving his description of that difficult period.

The correction does not erase Fury's account of distress. He has described hearing voices that threatened him and his family, experiencing crippling anxiety and fearing he would end up in a psychiatric facility. 'Words can't explain the darkness I was in,' he says in the film.

The documentary also draws on interviews with Fury's family. Director Lucy Wilcox said it was 'a story about family, ultimately'. The film addresses the loss of a child and the effect of grief on the couple, as well as Fury's relationship with his father, John. John reflects on having struggled to understand his son's mental health difficulties.

What the Boxing Board Has Said About Fury

The British Boxing Board of Control said it would review the situation after the schizophrenia claim emerged.

General secretary Robert Smith told the Daily Mail that the board would not allow a boxer to compete if its doctors believed there was a medical risk. The board's statement did not confirm that Fury had been ruled unfit. It also did not establish that he had been cleared to compete.

Some online commenters accused Fury of raising his mental health struggles ahead of the planned fight with Anthony Joshua. 'Sick and tired of him pulling the mental health card whenever he's got a fight coming,' one wrote. Another suggested the timing meant Fury wanted to withdraw from the bout.

The comments reflect users' opinions and do not establish Fury's intentions. Paris Fury said her husband has never received a schizophrenia diagnosis. No withdrawal from the scheduled fight has been announced.