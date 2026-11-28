Willem Dafoe says he and director Robert Eggers have developed a working relationship so close that a look can sometimes replace a lengthy conversation. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on 23 November 2026, the actor described the shorthand they have developed across four films, including their forthcoming horror film, Werwulf.

Dafoe said their familiarity means they need less verbal communication on set. When a take goes a certain way, a look can be enough to tell him what needs to change if they attempt it again. Their established working relationship, he suggested, allows them to communicate without lengthy explanations.

How Dafoe and Eggers Built Their Creative Partnership

Their first film together was The Lighthouse in 2019. Dafoe had sought a meeting with Eggers after watching the director's 2015 debut, The Witch. In a 2019 interview with the British Film Institute, Dafoe recalled his reaction: 'Wow. Get me a meeting with this guy.'

The pair went on to work together on The Northman in 2022 and Nosferatu in 2024. Werwulf marks their fourth collaboration, although the film has yet to reach cinemas.

Dafoe has also discussed how trust develops between actors and directors when productions become difficult. In a 2024 interview with the Associated Press, he said unforeseen challenges reveal how filmmakers respond to problems, helping establish trust between collaborators. He recalled a demanding scene in The Lighthouse in which he was buried alive and had to deliver poetic dialogue in extremely cold conditions.

Eggers has also explained why he values returning creative partners. In his Entertainment Weekly interview, he said repeat collaborators bring established trust and an understanding of each other's working processes. That familiarity, he added, allows them to challenge one another more readily and push their creative work further.

Dafoe Details the Physical Demands of Werwulf

Dafoe described the Werwulf shoot as physically demanding. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said the production involved 77 days of location filming across England and Wales, with bad weather, rough terrain and little downtime.

He recalled one day when he and the other riders spent what he estimated was about eight hours on horseback, practising and filming. Dafoe said the conditions helped him absorb the atmosphere and create the world of the film.

In Werwulf, Dafoe plays the 'Old Hunter', a nobleman and knight hired by the king to rid England of wolves blamed for killing sheep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp also reunite with Eggers after Nosferatu, playing characters identified as 'Man' and 'Woman', respectively.

Eggers described the film as extremely dark and bleak, adding that he was glad he had only had to live with Werwulf for two and a half years, rather than the 25 years he had spent with Nosferatu.

Dafoe said he enjoyed working with Eggers and believed the feeling was mutual. He also suggested he would be open to another collaboration if the director had a suitable role for him. He did not identify any confirmed future project involving the pair.

Werwulf is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 25 December 2026.