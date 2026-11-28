John Stamos has spent much of his career being recognised as Jesse Katsopolis from Full House. His latest television role asks audiences to see him differently. In the second season of Netflix's The Hunting Wives, the actor plays Chase Brylan, a country music star and producer whose interest in a younger performer takes a sinister turn.

Stamos has said the character felt familiar for an uncomfortable reason. Speaking to USA Today ahead of the season's release, he recalled arriving in Hollywood as a young performer and encountering people who treated the industry as a place to exploit newcomers. He also credited his mother, Loretta, with protecting him.

Stamos Recognised a Pattern From His Early Career

Stamos recalled arriving in Hollywood as a teenager after leaving his mother's home and encountering people he considered predatory. He described the dynamic as a game in which vulnerable newcomers could become targets.

The actor said he was fortunate to avoid many of those individuals. Reflecting on performers from his generation, he added that some of his contemporaries were not as fortunate. He also remembered his mother's protectiveness, describing Loretta Stamos as someone who would not tolerate people taking advantage of him.

Those memories helped Stamos understand the power imbalance at the centre of Chase's storyline. He said he recognised the character's behaviour because he had once been a young performer in a similar position to Brad Thompson, played by George Ferrier, who becomes the focus of Chase's attention.

Stamos Takes on a Darker Role Than Uncle Jesse

Stamos discussed the role during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He described Chase as a predator and groomer, adding that series creator Rebecca Cutter had approached him with the part in mind.

The casting gives Stamos a markedly different character from Jesse, the role that made him familiar to generations of television viewers. Netflix describes Chase as a fast-talking country music king with an ego to match his cowboy hat. In the storyline, he approaches Brad after the younger man's singing attracts attention, promising to help him achieve musical success.

Stamos also helped develop Chase's appearance. In Netflix's character guide, he said he worked with Steven Tyler's hairdresser, taking inspiration from the Aerosmith frontman's distinctive white streak. The look included earrings, boots and clothing by John Varvatos. Stamos considered a gold tooth as well, but Cutter decided it went too far.

The Hunting Wives Returns to Maple Brook

Netflix released all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives season two on 26 November. Based on May Cobb's novel, the drama returns to Maple Brook, Texas, with Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks.

The new season adds Chase alongside other newcomers, including Dale Dickey as biker gang leader Zelda Moffitt, Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt and Kim Matula as Hollywood producer Nadia Kelly. Ferrier returns as Brad, who has left Maple Brook to pursue a college basketball career at Baylor.

Stamos's account of his early years does not identify specific individuals, but it explains why the predatory dynamic between Chase and Brad felt recognisable to him. The role puts a darker character in the hands of an actor whose best-known television persona remains considerably more light-hearted.