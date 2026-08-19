Polaroid has revealed its biggest collaboration ever, a nine-piece Pokemon collection built for the franchise's 30th anniversary, with pre-orders opening on 25 August. The limited run mixes instant-camera nostalgia with a familiar catch, and resale prices that could climb well above list.

The company announced the line-up on 18 August, calling it the largest team-up in its history. It arrives as Pokemon marks three decades since its first games launched in Japan in 1996, an anniversary that has already spun off collectibles, apparel, and food partnerships across the year.

What Buyers Actually Get

The collection runs to three cameras, three film packs, and three accessories. Leading it is a Poke Ball version of the Polaroid Now Generation 3, priced at $139.99 (£129.99). Two smaller Go Generation 3 models, styled after Pikachu and Sylveon, cost $99.99 (£89.99) each. Aside from the Pokemon styling, both Go models match their standard versions.

Special-edition film rounds out the set. The Pokémon i-Type pack sells for $22.99 (£16.98), while Pikachu and Sylveon Go double packs cost $24.99 (£18.46). A Go camera case and photo album are $24.99 each, and a camera strap is $14.99 (£11.07). Every item ships in limited quantities.

Why the Resale Trap Is Real

Limited stock plus heavy nostalgia is the exact formula that fuels scalping. Buyers who miss a narrow pre-order window often end up paying resellers far above list, a pattern that hit limited Pokemon card sets and console drops in recent years.

The numbers explain the pull. An index compiled by Collectors, owner of grading firm Professional Sports Authenticator, showed Pokemon card values have climbed roughly 1,350% since 2020. Instant cameras follow the same collectible logic, where scarcity rather than function sets the price.

The behaviour turns physical. During the 2021 card frenzy, scalpers cleared pallets from US retailers, and Target temporarily paused in-store Pokemon card sales over safety concerns in its car parks. A camera drop capped at limited numbers sits squarely in that risk zone.

The Nostalgia Economy Is Aimed at You

The collection targets millennial and Gen Z buyers who grew up on Pokemon and now hold disposable income. That is the same group willing to pay a premium for a childhood brand, which is why a $99.99 camera can command a steep secondary-market markup within days.

Parents chasing gifts and adult collectors are the most exposed. Both routinely overpay resellers when official stock runs dry, and a Pokemon-branded Polaroid is built to move fast.

How To Buy at List Price

Timing is the defence. Pre-orders open 25 August at polaroid.com and Pokemon Centers in the US, UK, and Canada. Polaroid says pre-order shipments start 29 September, with the full release following on 5 October.

Buying during the pre-order window, rather than waiting for launch day, is the clearest way to pay the sticker price instead of a scalper's. Mathieu Galante, senior director of licensing at The Pokemon Company International, said the partnership encourages fans to turn favourite memories into tangible keepsakes.

Whether those keepsakes stay affordable depends on how quickly the limited run sells out, and how fast resellers move in. For anyone set on list price, the 25 August pre-order is the window that matters most.