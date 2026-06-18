Hundreds of Rivian employees have lost their jobs just days after the electric vehicle maker celebrated a major milestone with the launch of its R2 SUV.

The surprise cuts highlight the harsh reality facing the company as it pushes to reduce costs, improve profitability and convince investors it can turn years of heavy losses into sustainable growth.

Layoffs Hit Hundreds in Fourth Round of Cuts

Less than a week after reaching a major milestone with deliveries of its vital R2 SUV, Rivian eliminated hundreds of corporate roles on Tuesday, representing less than 2 per cent of its workforce. In a bid to achieve its first-ever profitable quarter, the electric vehicle manufacturer targeted the latest cuts at its sales, marketing and vehicle maintenance divisions.

Rivian Layoffs....

The layoffs have hit service and customer teams... aka.... sales and marketing teams.



Rivian 42,247 vehicles in 2025.... down from nearly 52,000 in 2024.



“We recently restructured a handful of teams within Rivian as we work to profitably SCALE our business,”… https://t.co/dVkbjjVj96 pic.twitter.com/Aa1A4dApO6 — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) June 17, 2026

Following an initial report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Rivian confirmed the staff reductions to several news organisations. The downsizing marks at least the fourth distinct wave of redundancies implemented by the automaker over the past two years.

In an official statement addressing the decision, the company said: 'We recently restructured a handful of teams within Rivian as we work to profitably scale our business.'

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At the end of the year, Rivian employed approximately 15,200 people across Europe and North America. Because the latest round of downsizing affects less than 2 per cent of that workforce, it translates to a maximum of roughly 300 lost jobs.

Rather than disrupting assembly lines for the R2, management chose to shield manufacturing teams and focus the cuts heavily on customer-facing divisions.

The layoffs follow a larger restructuring in October 2025, when Rivian dismissed roughly 600 corporate employees, amounting to 4.5 per cent of its workforce at the time. Chief Executive RJ Scaringe attributed those cuts to a sharp decline in electric vehicle demand following the expiration of the federal tax credit, saying the business needed to operate more efficiently ahead of the R2 rollout.

Unconventional Timing Follows Crucial R2 SUV Launch

The staff reductions come just seven days after Rivian celebrated the first deliveries of its highly anticipated R2 SUV. The current rollout features the top-tier R2 Performance with the Launch Package, priced at $57,990 (£43,547.30), alongside a $53,990 (£40,543.52) Premium trim.

Looking ahead, the automaker plans to expand the line-up with a $48,490 (£36,413.32) Standard variant in 2027, followed by an entry-level model priced at $45,000 (£33,792.53).

$RIVN



Wow.



RJ actually met the deadline for R2.



When it was announced in 2024, a lot of Tesla influencers (Omar + ) said they would not meet the deadline or the company wouldn’t be around before R2.



Well, here we are today. pic.twitter.com/lTVyxZC2h4 — MoreGainzs (@moregainzs) June 9, 2026

The company's future largely hinges on the success of the R2. As a more affordable, mass-market SUV, the vehicle represents Rivian's clearest attempt yet to move beyond its identity as a luxury, cash-burning start-up and achieve the production scale needed to generate a profit.

It is a highly unconventional move to scale back frontline sales, marketing and service operations during the same week a mass-market flagship vehicle makes its public debut. While company leadership has characterised the decision as a push for operational efficiency, it also highlights the immense pressure Rivian faces to curb losses while executing the most important product launch in its history.

Mounting Losses Loom Over $1.25 Billion Uber Deal

A broader look at Rivian's finances reveals the scale of the challenge. The company has accumulated more than $27 billion (£20.28 billion) in losses to date. Its accumulated deficit officially reached $27 billion by the end of 2025, meaning the automaker has yet to record its first profitable financial period.

Management originally aimed to achieve profitability by 2027 but pushed back that target in March due to substantial investments required for self-driving vehicle software development.

The revised timeline emerged alongside announcements that Uber intends to invest up to $1.25 billion (£0.94 billion) in the company while securing a fleet of 50,000 R2 SUVs for future driverless ride-hailing operations.

However, a significant obstacle remains. The electric vehicle start-up has yet to prove its self-driving capabilities. Its current technology is limited to a driver-assistance system that permits hands-free operation but still requires constant visual monitoring — a standard that falls well short of the fully autonomous functionality needed to operate a robotaxi service.