Canadian YouTuber Pupsker invoked a lizard-people conspiracy theory after Harlem Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright's eyes briefly appeared white in a viral clip from Mayor Zohran Mamdani's briefing at New York City Hall on Friday, 20 November.

Wright, a Democrat recently re-elected to the New York State Assembly, stood behind Mamdani as the mayor outlined his plan to close Rikers Island by 2032. Mamdani also set a target to reduce the number of people in city custody by 2,500 over the next five years.

What Pupsker Wrote About Jordan J.G. Wright's Eye Roll

In the footage, Wright smiles slightly, then blinks and rolls his eyes back. Pupsker, a gamer and livestreamer, was among the viewers who likened him to a reptile. He wrote beneath the post, 'Lizard people are real!'

There is no evidence that Wright's eye movement was anything other than human behaviour.

The idea that politicians are secretly reptiles in human form circulated as a conspiracy theory in the 20th century. Reptilian figures also appear in fantasy stories by Robert E. Howard, who wrote about characters with the power to control minds.

A background attendee at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s press conference has gone VIRAL after his eyes appeared to turn completely WHITE for a split second during the official livestream 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Jx6C6KvB6I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 22, 2026

Jordan J.G. Wright Points to a West Harlem Project

Wright told the New York Post in a statement that he could not account for what viewers saw in the video. Responding to comments about his humanity, he cited the money he had secured for an environmental justice centre in Harlem.

'I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure. Obviously, I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem. I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens.'

The funding came from New York State's 2026–27 capital projects budget. Wright and State Senator Cordell Cleare championed the allocation for the WE ACT Environmental Justice Center, currently under construction in West Harlem.

Wright's first role in local government was on his community board in Harlem, where his work focused on affordable healthcare, housing and public safety. He was also active in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He later served as chief of staff to New York City Council member Yusef Salaam. In that role, he focused on improving residents' access to services through the council member's office.

Lizard people are real! — Pupsker (@Pupsker) November 23, 2026

The Harlem Seat Jordan J.G. Wright Retained in November

Wright, 32, was born and raised in Central Harlem. Most of the neighbourhood lies within New York's 70th Assembly District, the seat he now holds. The district also includes Manhattanville and part of Hamilton Heights.

Before entering politics, Wright studied psychology at Syracuse University, graduating in 2017. He taught at several schools across Manhattan, where he also mentored students. In the Assembly, he draws on that classroom experience in his work on New York City's education system.

Wright's father, Keith L.T. Wright, also served in the state Assembly and has chaired the Manhattan Democratic Party. His grandfather, Bruce Wright, served as a judge on the New York Supreme Court.

The Democratic nomination contest took place in June. Wright defeated Conrad Blackburn, a democratic socialist, in the party primary. When the seat came before the district's voters in the November general election, he ran unopposed.