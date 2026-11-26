Taylor Swift's former schoolmate Arielle Peppers faced fierce accusations of jealousy from fans after telling TMZ on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that the global pop star possessed the financial means to become famous while declaring herself equally talented.

The remarks followed a Vanity Fair profile published on Monday, 23 November examining their school years at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania, in which Peppers, a musician performing under the name A.Star, shared recollections of Swift's collection of Ugg boots that sparked fierce debate among fans.

Reporting that she received online threats after the piece appeared while insisting she intended no attack on Swift, Peppers saw her comments echoed by fellow schoolmate Chanice Skinner regarding parents Scott and Andrea Swift's financial support, even as sources close to Swift told Page Six that the singer and her husband, Travis Kelce, remain unbothered by negative claims in correspondent May Jeong's feature 'The Mastermind'.

Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Defends Her Remarks

Speaking to TMZ, Peppers explained that her comments about what their respective families could afford during childhood were not intended to undermine Swift's achievements.

'I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't intended as an attack on anyone,' she explained.

Speaking separately on TMZ Live, Peppers praised Swift's abilities but maintained that their differing financial circumstances mattered when it came to pursuing a career in music.

'She's very talented. She always was talented. She just had the means to become famous and do so. I am equally as talented,' she added.

Peppers also reported receiving threats following the publication of the profile. She indicated that she would not respond with hostility and intended to move forward positively.

Why Taylor Swift Fans Accused Peppers of Jealousy

Several social media users interpreted Peppers' assessment of her own musical ability as a slight against Swift. Others argued that the singer's success reflected her songwriting skills rather than her family's financial position.

One commenter wrote, '20 years later and she's still bitter and jealous of a former classmate who made it in life. Stay mad.'

Another questioned the comparison between their musical abilities, citing Swift's work as a songwriter. Peppers and Swift attended music lessons together at Wyomissing, where Peppers, a school year below Swift, recalled sitting near her.

Peppers recalled wanting Ugg boots that her family could not afford, while Swift owned pairs in several colours. The profile also recounted a school talent show at which Swift was teased after performing a song about a boy named Corey. She nevertheless won the competition.

Taylor Swift Profile Examines Family Wealth and School Life

Written by correspondent May Jeong, the Vanity Fair profile, titled 'The Mastermind', drew on conversations with more than 100 people, many of whom remained anonymous. Its contributors included former classmates, teachers and music industry figures.

The profile also contained allegations from unnamed sources about Swift's treatment of people with whom she had disagreements. Swift declined to comment when approached by the magazine during its reporting.

An unnamed person close to Swift subsequently told Page Six that the singer did not believe negative recollections defined her character or accomplishments. Another unnamed source told the publication that Travis Kelce supported his wife and remained proud of her career.

Peppers was not the only former schoolmate to discuss the family's resources. Chanice Skinner, who also attended music lessons with Swift, disputed the singer's previous description of feeling excluded by friends.

Skinner attributed some of Swift's opportunities to the financial support of her parents, Scott and Andrea. 'We all had promise,' Skinner said. 'It's just that she had money.'