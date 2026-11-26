Donald Trump has approved federal flood aid for parts of Florida after West Melbourne Mayor Andrea Young appealed for assistance following weeks of heavy rain in November 2026.

Her appeal followed reports that Governor Ron DeSantis' administration had spent more than $1.2 billion from a state emergency fund on immigration enforcement.

Residents in Brevard, Broward and Miami-Dade counties have been clearing debris from their neighbourhoods following widespread flooding. In some areas, rivers continued to rise after the rain ceased because the ground remained saturated.

Florida Mayor's Plea to Trump for Flood Disaster Assistance

Florida submitted its first request for federal assistance on 9 November. Trump signed the major disaster declaration on Tuesday, 24 November, 15 days after the initial request.

Speaking in a Facebook Live video on Saturday, 21 November, Young called on the president to sign the declaration needed to unlock federal disaster assistance. She explained that local efforts to clear debris were underway, but residents needed support.

'We need you to sign the declaration. We need you to sign that emergency declaration and get that FEMA help, get the Red Cross out here, get our people out here to help us,' Young said in remarks.

The mayor, who previously ran for a county commission seat as a Republican, offered to receive Trump from the airport and show him the damage.

Standing in a neighbourhood where residents had placed their belongings beside the road, Young drew a comparison with the president's Florida resort.

'This is our Mar-A-Lago. This is our Mar-a-Lago. What if it's your Mar-a-Lago?' she asked.

She concluded her appeal by telling Trump, 'Please, Mr. President, with all respect, sign the declaration of emergency so we can get some help in here'.

Florida Emergency Fund Spending on Immigration Exceeds $1.2 Billion

An analysis of state contract records published on 18 November showed that the DeSantis administration had paid contractors more than $1.2 billion from Florida's Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund for immigration enforcement in less than two years.

Immigration enforcement accounted for approximately 70% of the fund's total expenditure since the summer of 2025.

Among the administration's immigration initiatives was the detention centre in the Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz. Florida exercised its emergency powers to construct the facility, which closed after 11 months of operation. Media reports put its operating costs at more than $1 million a day.

The spending figures relate to Florida's state emergency fund, whereas the disaster declaration concerns federal assistance. No direct link has been established between the immigration expenditure and the timing of the federal approval.

Posted by Andrea Young on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Florida Governor Seeks Additional Federal Flood Assistance

Trump outlined plans after returning to office in January 2025 to shift greater responsibility for disaster response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to states.

At a press conference in West Melbourne on Monday 23 November, DeSantis announced that Florida would submit an additional major disaster declaration request following a second round of flooding. The state submitted the request on Tuesday 24 November, covering eight counties.

The initial declaration makes federal assistance available to eligible residents in six counties, including Brevard. As of 26 November, no approval of the additional request had been announced.

'We're not going away. We've got all our folks here who are going to see through the federal assistance and make sure people can get back on their feet,' the governor said.