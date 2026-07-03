Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media strategy has gained fresh attention after a private WhatsApp briefing for selected royal correspondents reportedly resulted in several news outlets publishing details about a planned UK visit that were later revised or withdrawn.

Several Royal correspondents have revealed that they were frustrated with the change of plans in Duke and Duchess's visit to the UK.

The episode has prompted criticism of the couple's communications approach and left some journalists correcting earlier reports after plans surrounding the visit appeared to change.

Private Briefing Sparks Confusion

According to reporting from major UK outlets that dedicatedly cover royal affairs, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's communications director, Liam Maguire, created an exclusive WhatsApp group to provide select royal reporters with advance briefing notes ahead of the family's anticipated trip to Britain.

The detailed briefing reportedly outlined plans for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to travel to the UK, stay at a royal residence and undertake engagements with family, friends and charitable organisations.

Several media outlets subsequently published stories based on those briefing notes, presenting the plans as confirmed.

Within a day, however, journalists in the group reportedly received another message indicating that the visit was no longer certain, forcing multiple publications to amend or retract earlier reports.

Security Issue Appears to Derail Plans

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The reported change followed news that Prince Harry's request for automatic taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to the UK was not granted.

The security dispute has remained unresolved since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to North America. However, UK authorities have consistently maintained that the couple are no longer entitled to the same publicly funded security arrangements afforded to working royals.

Reports suggested Harry was reconsidering bringing Meghan and their children to Britain because of those security concerns.

A source quoted by The Guardian said plans to visit family members, friends and charities had effectively been 'pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour.'

Journalists Forced to Correct Earlier Reports

The conflicting briefings reportedly created an awkward situation for royal correspondents who had relied on the initial information.

Some broadcasters and newspapers updated their stories less than 24 hours after first reporting that the Sussex family would be travelling together to Britain.

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Eden argued the episode made journalists appear to have been misled despite relying on information supplied directly through official communications channels.

However, Daily Beast royal correspondent Tom Sykes publicly acknowledged that developments had changed after earlier reporting suggested the visit was proceeding.

Sussex PR Strategy Faces Renewed Criticism

The communications strategy was reportedly intended to ensure accurate reporting, but the rapid reversal instead generated confusion among news organisations and renewed debate about the Sussexes' relationship with the press.

As of early July 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan have not confirmed whether the full family visit to the UK will proceed.

The security dispute remains unresolved, and no revised travel schedule has been officially announced.

The WhatsApp briefing row is the latest twist in the ongoing tensions over the Sussexes' PR approach. Until then, royal aides will know the difficulty of trying to control coverage of high-profile royals when plans can change at the last minute.