Prince Harry's UK security row has again put his planned family visit under pressure, with reports on 2 July 2026 saying the Duke of Sussex is still trying to work out how to bring Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Britain safely. The dispute, which stems from the change to his protection after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020, remains the central obstacle to the trip.

The news came after Harry reportedly reconsidered the visit when police protection was rejected, leaving the Sussexes' plans in flux just days before the family was due to travel. A spokesperson for the duke said he was still 'explor[ing] every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.

Prince Harry Security Row Returns To Centre Stage

For context, Harry and Meghan moved to California after leaving their working royal roles, and his security arrangements changed with that shift. In February 2020 the Home Office decided he would no longer receive automatic police protection on the same terms as a working royal, with security instead assessed case by case. Harry later challenged that decision in court and lost a High Court case in 2024, before going on to appeal.

The latest twist came as the Sussexes prepared for a July trip to the UK that would reportedly include their children for the first time in years. Harry and Meghan had planned to spend five days in Britain, from 7 July to 11 July, but the prince is now reconsidering whether to bring his family after a request for police protection was rejected. That is the blunt reality here, no matter how dressed up the language gets, security is still the thing making the whole visit wobble.

A spokesperson for Harry said the Duke was still 'explor[ing] every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.'. The same statement stressed that 'safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place'. In other words, the argument is not simply about where the family sleeps, but whether the protections follow them for the entire trip.

Why The Deal He Chose Still Matters

The news came after royal commentator Robert Jobson told Newsweek that Harry was 'facing the consequences of his own actions', arguing that the obstacles now flowing through the security dispute stem from the deal the prince accepted in 2020. He claimed that King Charles had reportedly 'asked' Harry before the latter left the UK in 2020. The monarch wanted to know whether his son had 'thought it through.'

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'Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not. The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020,' he said.

That is the kind of line that lands hard, because it frames the issue not as an abstract legal row but as a long-running fallout from a royal break that was never going to be tidy.

Jobson also said Harry wanted his children to get to know their grandfather, with Charles reportedly hoping for the same thing. That part matters, because it explains why the family visit has become so loaded. This is not just a diary entry or a polite stopover. It is about whether Archie and Lilibet can spend time in Britain with their father's side of the family without the security question swallowing the whole thing alive.

A government spokesman described the UK's protective security system as 'rigorous and proportionate,' adding that the government does not provide detailed information on those arrangements because doing so could compromise security. That official line is familiar, almost maddeningly so, but it is also central to why Harry keeps losing ground in public. The state is effectively saying its approach is measured, while Harry's camp is saying the risk is unresolved and the arrangements are not enough.

What happens next is still fluid. Reporting over the past few days has suggested that the family trip remains under consideration, but that the security review and the lack of taxpayer-funded protection outside royal residences have left the plans in flux. One source told ABC News that the Sussexes had accepted an offer to stay on a royal estate during the trip, which would have police protection there, but the security picture beyond that remains the sticking point. And that, really, is where it sits, with a planned homecoming turned into another round of legal, personal and institutional brinkmanship.