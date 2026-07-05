Prince Harry has been urged to keep his relationship with Queen Camilla 'not overly warm, not cold' when he returns to the UK in July, with a relationship expert warning that relitigating the past in public would only deepen old wounds between the pair.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is expected to travel to Britain with Meghan Markle, 44, on 6 July for a four‑day visit linked to events marking the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. The trip will be closely watched, not just because of Harry's strained ties with his father King Charles, but because of his long and complicated history with his stepmother, laid bare in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Queen Camilla And Prince Harry: A Relationship Built On Uneasy Ground

The news came after US relationship expert Jordan Schieber, Head Strategist and Matchmaker at Matchmaking for Me, unpacked how the relationship between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry has shifted over time and why expectations for a warm reunion are probably unrealistic.

Schieber exclusively told the Irish Star that the roots of the tension run right back to Harry's childhood, when Camilla first entered his life in what was effectively a maternal role.

'Their relationship started when Harry was a child, and that origin makes the whole thing inherently complicated,' Schieber said, noting that children in those circumstances are looking for security above all. 'That said, the responsibility was on Camilla, as the adult coming into his life in what was likely a maternal role, to build trust, stability, and comfort over time. If that effort wasn't consistently there, then whatever Harry feels, including what he wrote in Spare, is justified. It's his experience to name.'

It can be recalled that in Spare, Harry described how he and Prince William pleaded with their father not to marry Camilla in 2005, after her long relationship with Charles during his marriage to Diana. 'Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead,' he wrote. 'We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings.' On paper, it was acceptance. Between the lines, not so much.

Harry also admitted he once wondered whether Camilla would be 'cruel' to him, 'like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks.' He accused her in the book and in high‑profile interviews of working with sections of the press to rehabilitate her image as the 'other woman,' and of doing so at the expense of his own reputation and that of other family members.

Why The Queen Camilla And Prince Harry Dynamic Still Matters

For starters, Schieber argues that whatever the historic grievances, the current dynamic between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry now hinges on how both of them manage things as adults, particularly with the world watching.

'They're both adults now, and he has full agency in how he engages with her going forward,' she said. 'At this point, staying reactive or relitigating the past in public doesn't really serve a purpose for him.'

Her advice for the coming visit is blunt. 'The most useful approach, especially heading into this visit, is simply cordiality and discretion. Not overly warm, not cold, just civil. They can each privately feel however they feel about everything that's been said. Publicly, staying composed and keeping things low key is what actually serves both of them well.'

In other words, less fireworks, more frost‑free politeness.

That may not come naturally. Harry used Spare and two major television interviews to set out a blistering critique of his stepmother. He alleged that Camilla or her camp had briefed journalists about private conversations, including an early discussion with William, and that a royal 'spin doctor' advised Charles and Camilla to sacrifice Harry's reputation to boost their own standing.

In the ITV promotional interview for the memoir, Harry claimed that the relationship between the royal household and the British press is dominated by 'briefings, leakings, and plantings,' and said some family members had got 'into bed with the devil.' He suggested he had been thrown 'right under the bus' when stories about his teenage drug use appeared in 2002.

Court records have not been cited for those claims, and the Palace has maintained its long‑standing practice of not commenting. Separately, it has been reported that one early leak involving William had in fact come from a former aide to Camilla, who was later dismissed.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Harry's allegations, so take everything lightly.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Harry went further, describing Camilla as 'dangerous' because of her ties with the media and calling her 'the villain' and 'the third person in the marriage,' echoing Princess Diana's famous 1995 Panorama line that 'there were three of us in this marriage.' This is the stuff that does not evaporate with one carefully staged photo call at a family event.

Can Queen Camilla And Prince Harry Ever Truly Reset?

Harry has occasionally struck a softer note about Camilla, even as he keeps his distance. In an interview with Good Morning America after Spare was published, he said he had a 'huge amount of compassion' for her and that he did not see her as an 'evil stepmother.' He acknowledged they had not spoken 'in a while' but insisted he loved his family and that relations remained outwardly cordial.

'I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake,' he said.

Schieber is not convinced that a full reconciliation is either likely or necessary. 'Not every relationship is workable in the conventional sense, and that's okay,' she said. 'Some relationships just are what they are, and trying to force them into something closer or fully resolved isn't always realistic or necessary.'

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The royal family has, in public at least, largely stuck to silence about Harry's portrayal of Camilla and his accusations of briefing wars. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has previously said she attempted to build a relationship with Camilla and did not succeed, a reminder that the Queen is guarded even with trusted media figures, let alone with the son who called her 'dangerous' on primetime television.

Whether Harry and Camilla see each other at all during the Invictus‑linked visit is not confirmed. There has been no official word from Buckingham Palace or from the Sussexes' team on any planned meetings with King Charles or Queen Camilla, and royal schedules provide a useful shield when everyone wants to avoid awkward family photos.

If they do end up in the same room, the image the Palace will hope for is exactly what Schieber prescribes, civil and unremarkable. No hugs, no ice‑cold snubs, just two people performing a version of family that is good enough for the cameras. Sometimes in royal land, 'good enough' is the closest thing you get to peace.