Meghan Markle is now expected to skip Prince Harry's planned visit to the UK in July, with palace insiders claiming the Duchess has pulled back after a fierce backlash over her 'royal homecoming' despite public explanations focusing on security concerns.

Early reports suggested Meghan and the couple's two children would join Harry on his next trip to Britain, which was widely seen as a potential thaw in relations with the royal family and a rare chance for King Charles III to see his grandchildren. The visit was also framed, by some close to the Sussexes, as being jeopardised by a long-running dispute over taxpayer-funded security for the prince.

Meghan had privately hoped the July visit would mark a carefully choreographed reset of her public image. She has been ramping up promotion of her lifestyle brand As Ever in recent weeks, and the timing of a high-profile UK appearance her first in a meaningful royal context for years was no coincidence.

Meghan 'genuinely thought this would be her big moment' and that she wanted to 'remind everyone she's still royal and generate goodwill.' Instead, the insider said that she 'walked straight into another wave of criticism' as soon as word of the trip began circulating.

Meghan Markle's UK Return Plans Collide With Security Row

After a familiar storyline around Meghan and Harry's security resurfaced. Those close to the duke briefed that the couple were unsettled by confirmation Harry would not receive automatic police protection funded by the British taxpayers. The former working royal has launched legal challenges in the past over the level of official protection provided when he is in the UK.

This time, however, palace insiders quoted by celebrity journalist Rob Shuter argue that security is being used more as a shield than a genuine deal-breaker. One palace insider insisted Harry 'knew the security situation long before these plans came together,' describing the risk that he would not be granted full taxpayer-backed protection as something that was always baked into the travel discussions.

In other words, the possibility of limited or privately funded security was not a surprise sprung at the last minute. If that account is right, it undercuts the notion that a sudden shift in police protection is what forced Meghan to reconsider.

Instead, several unnamed sources claim the decisive factor was the public mood. Reaction to reports of a Sussex 'family reunion' in Britain was swift and, in many quarters, sceptical. Social media commentary and tabloid coverage questioned the timing of the trip, the link to Meghan's commercial ventures and the sincerity of a return framed in quasi-royal terms after so many public criticisms of the institution.

One insider summed it up bluntly for Shuter: 'Security is the public explanation. Harry knew the security situation long before these plans came together. The backlash is what really changed the plan. Meghan saw the reaction and decided she didn't want to walk back into that storm.'

Backlash Over Meghan Markle's 'Royal Homecoming' Ambitions

Those close to Meghan appear to have misread how a 'royal homecoming' would land. Another source said she 'expected a royal homecoming. Instead, it became another PR battle. People were questioning the motives before the family had even packed a suitcase.'

The palace and Sussex camps seem to diverge sharply in their assessment of risk. For Harry, the emotional pull of returning to see his father and perhaps reunite his children with their grandfather for the first time in years reportedly remains strong. Insiders suggest he still intends to travel, even if he does so alone.

Read more Security Snub Puts Harry and Meghan's First Family Trip to UK Since 2022 at Risk Security Snub Puts Harry and Meghan's First Family Trip to UK Since 2022 at Risk

Meghan, by contrast, is said to have concluded that re-entering the royal arena, even briefly, would come at too high a reputational and personal cost. After months spent repositioning herself in California, leaning into lifestyle branding rather than royal commentary, walking back into a British media storm may feel like repeating an old mistake.

There is also the question of whether the royal household was ever fully on board with the idea of a glossy 'comeback.' Buckingham Palace on the record, and no formal statement has been issued about Meghan's attendance. That silence leaves ample room for spin on all sides.

What can be said with certainty is limited. Meghan and the children were initially expected to join Harry in the UK. A row over security has been publicly cited as a major obstacle. Anonymous palace and royal-adjacent sources now contend that the real driver is backlash and optics, not policing logistics. Until the couple or the Palace address the matter directly, nothing is confirmed and all these claims should be treated with caution.

For Harry, if he does fly back alone, the visit could underline an awkward reality. His life and Meghan's now run on parallel tracks: one still tied by blood and duty to the House of Windsor, the other increasingly wary of ever setting foot inside it again.