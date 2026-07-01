Prince Harry's security battle in the UK has taken another sharp turn this week, as a former royal protection insider reportedly dismissed the row as 'all nonsense' and accused the Duke of Sussex of 'flexing his muscles within the family' ahead of a possible trip to Britain in July.

Harry has been locked in a long-running dispute over his level of police protection when visiting the UK since stepping back as a working royal and relocating to California. The latest flare-up comes as he weighs whether Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can join him for engagements this summer, a decision his team has tied directly to whether they consider British security arrangements good enough.

Royal Insider Calls Prince Harry Security Row 'Politics'

The new claims surfaced on TalkTV's The Daily Expresso, where host Mark Dolan said he had spoken to a veteran of royal security operations. Dolan told viewers he had consulted 'somebody who was intimately involved in royal security for decades,' who then gave a blunt verdict on the current controversy.

According to Dolan's account, the unnamed insider dismissed the public row as 'all nonsense' and insisted the dispute was really 'politics' rather than a genuine question of safety. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the identity of this insider or their exact role, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Dolan said the source believed Harry was effectively using the dispute as a way of 'flexing his muscles within the family' as he prepares to return to the UK. It is a pointed accusation, suggesting the security battle is not only about risk assessments and legal process, but also about status, leverage and unresolved tensions with the Palace.

The insider, as relayed by Dolan, also argued that Harry would be safe on British soil under existing arrangements. That directly undercuts the duke's previous claim that the UK is 'too dangerous' for his family without what he considers suitable protection. The implication is clear enough, even if not everyone will buy it, that official security structures believe they can manage the threat, and Harry does not.

Prince Harry Security Battle Centres On 'Risk Follows The Person'

To recall, Harry and his legal team have repeatedly argued that his status as a high-profile royal by birth, a veteran, and a prominent public figure makes him a unique target, whether or not he is a working member of the Royal Family. His position has been that only fully authorised police protection, including intelligence-led support and the ability to carry firearms, can properly manage that risk.

In the latest statement from his camp, a spokesperson stressed that the UK trip question is not just about where Harry and his family might stay. The duke's planned visit, they said, involves 'public and private engagements' across the country, not a quiet family holiday tucked away behind high walls.

'Safe accommodation is only one element' of an effective security plan, the spokesperson said, adding that 'risk follows the person, not the place.' In other words, in their view, danger moves with Harry, whether he is at a royal residence, a hotel or a private home. 'The issue has never been accommodation,' the spokesperson maintained. The real question, they argued, is what level of 'appropriate and proportionate protective security' will be in place across his programme.

The same statement said Harry continues to explore 'every available option,' with the aim of proceeding 'safely' and allowing Archie and Lilibet to 'enjoy the UK.' That last line is doing a lot of emotional heavy lifting. It frames the duke not as a prince fighting the establishment, but as a father making a cold-risk calculation about whether he dares bring his children back to his home country.

RAVEC Decision Under Scrutiny As Trip Looms

For starters, this all sits against the backdrop of decisions taken by RAVEC, the government committee that oversees security for members of the Royal Family and certain public figures. According to Dolan, the committee's decision in Harry's case has been 'paused,' although he said a police liaison line remains open and Harry's existing private security team is in contact with UK police.

That detail matters. It suggests that, whatever the legal wrangling, there is still some operational co-operation between Harry's camp and British authorities. It is not a total cut-off. Yet it also underlines that Harry is not being slotted back into the old royal security machine on his own terms.

A government spokesperson has defended the broader system as 'rigorous and proportionate.' In civil service language, that is a firm no. The message is that decisions on who gets what level of police protection are not up for ad hoc negotiation, even if the person asking is the King's son.

The Palace, meanwhile, has not issued any formal guidance on where Harry might stay during a UK visit, or on any claim of a right to use royal residences. That silence reported leaves another awkward question hanging in the air. If your birthright no longer automatically gets you a bedroom in a royal home, what exactly does it get you?

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For now, the split-screen is stark. On one side, an unnamed royal security insider allegedly ridiculing the dispute as 'nonsense' and 'politics.' On the other, Harry's spokesperson insisting this is fundamentally about personal safety, detailing 'public and private engagements' and a specific duty to protect two very young children.

Somewhere in the middle sit the officials, police and committees who actually have to sign off the security plans. They are the ones who will decide whether Prince Harry's summer in Britain is a low-key family visit, a tightly controlled operation, or yet another chapter in a very public, very bitter battle over what being royal means when you live 5,000 miles away.