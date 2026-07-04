Prince Harry will return to Britain next week for a series of Invictus Games events, but whether Meghan Markle and their two children will join him remains undecided, with security at the centre of the dilemma, according to a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex.

Harry is due in the UK from 7 to 11 July for engagements linked to the Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded for wounded service personnel. His team has been exploring ways to bring seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet with him, yet with days to go, no firm plan is in place. One source quoted in reports said they are still 'looking at options,' a neat phrase that masks a more fraught reality.

The hesitation is not about diaries or family squabbles, but about protection. Meghan has not set foot in Britain since the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. That was a period of intense security and historical significance. Any return now, for what is essentially a working visit for Harry rather than a state occasion, would look very different.

When the couple stepped back as working royals six years ago and relocated to California, their state-funded, 24-hour police protection in the UK was withdrawn. Harry has fought that decision through the courts, arguing that the threat level he and his family face has not diminished simply because their royal status has changed. He has previously been clear that, without what he regards as adequate protection, he does not feel able to bring Meghan or their children back to Britain.

Meghan Markle And The Fight Over UK Protection

The dispute revolves around how security decisions for high-profile figures are made and reviewed. Harry has said he was told that his family's situation would be assessed annually by a Risk Management Board. According to his camp, that has never happened.

A spokesman for the Duke underlined the point, saying the core issue is whether 'appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.' In other words, not just for the moments on stage or at public engagements, but every journey, every hotel, every street where cameras and bystanders might converge.

The same spokesman added that the independent review board 'has still not taken place' despite being flagged as necessary as far back as November last year. Without that review, Harry's team appears unconvinced that they can rely on a robust, long-term security framework rather than ad hoc arrangements.

Nothing in the current reporting confirms exactly what level of police support, if any, will be granted during the July visit, so some of the discussion about risk remains speculative. Until formal details emerge, claims about the scale of any threat or the precise protections being considered should be treated with caution.

Personal Plans, Public Scrutiny And Meghan Markle's Calculus

Layered on top of the Invictus schedule are more private considerations. Beyond his official appearances, Harry is understood to be planning personal time in the UK. Reports have suggested he would like to take Archie and Lilibet to Althorp, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire, where his mother, Princess Diana, is buried on an island within the grounds.

If that visit happens, it would be highly symbolic. The children have only been to Britain once in recent years, for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. A quiet family trip to their grandmother's resting place would underscore Harry's insistence that, titles aside, this is still his home and heritage.

Harry is also expected to try to see his father while in the country. The last time King Charles and his younger son met in person was in September 2025, according to the reports, a distance that feels striking given the King's health concerns and the public rifts within the family. Whether that meeting takes place, and whether Meghan would be present if it did, are questions left dangling.

For Meghan, the calculation is a harsh one. Returning to the UK would mean stepping back into a media environment that has often been hostile, with the added complication that any visible security presence would itself become part of the story. Staying in California, on the other hand, would prompt another round of commentary about the depth of the couple's estrangement from royal life.

People close to Harry say he wants his children to know Britain not as a distant backdrop to tabloid rows, but as a place where their father grew up and their great-grandmother reigned. Yet without the guarantees he is seeking, he appears unwilling to take the risk.

Until a final decision is announced, the July visit hangs in a sort of diplomatic limbo. Harry's Invictus commitments will go ahead. The rest the family reunion, the pilgrimage to Althorp, the question of whether Meghan will face the British cameras again remains open, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.