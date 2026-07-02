Prince Harry was reportedly left 'devastated' after being told he would not receive full police protection for his family's planned visit to the UK, even though King Charles had offered them accommodation at a royal residence. The Duke of Sussex had believed the invitation signalled a possible shift in his security arrangements ahead of what would be his children's first trip to Britain in years.

According to reports, Prince Harry confirmed plans to travel to the UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet next week for engagements linked to Birmingham's hosting of the 2027 Invictus Games. However, he is said to have reconsidered the visit within hours after being informed by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) that his family would not receive taxpayer-funded, round‑the‑clock police protection while travelling outside the royal residence.

The reported development highlights the continuing dispute over Prince Harry's security in Britain, an issue that has remained unresolved since he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020. While King Charles is said to have offered the Sussexes rooms at a royal residence believed to be Buckingham Palace, decisions on police protection are taken by RAVEC rather than the monarch.

Prince Harry Reportedly Left 'Close To Tears'

A source told the publication that Prince Harry believed bringing his children to the UK, combined with the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence, would result in enhanced security for the trip.

'He assumed that because he was bringing the kids, and the king had made a royal residence available to them, he would get what he had been pushing for all along—full-time police protection. That has not been the case,' the source said.

The source added that Prince Harry was 'devastated and close to tears' after learning RAVEC's position had not changed, and described him as 'stressed and very disappointed' by the decision.

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Why King Charles Cannot Overrule RAVEC

Although the accommodation offer has been viewed as a gesture of goodwill, the King is not responsible for setting security arrangements for members of the Royal Family or private individuals.

RAVEC, which includes representatives from the Home Office, the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Household, assesses security requirements on a case‑by‑case basis. Following Prince Harry's unsuccessful legal challenge over his UK security arrangements, the committee reportedly began a fresh risk assessment last year. The review has yet to conclude.

According to the source, King Charles has made it clear that while he wants to see his son and grandchildren during their visit, he will not intervene in decisions that fall under RAVEC's authority.

UK Trip Still Under Discussion Amid Security Row

Despite the latest setback, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said he is exploring every available option to travel to Britain with his family on 7 July.

The visit is expected to include engagements with the Invictus Games Foundation at Chatham House in London and at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, ahead of Birmingham hosting the 2027 Invictus Games.

The security dispute has remained a major obstacle to Prince Harry's return to Britain since he and his wife stepped back from royal duties. Although the King's invitation remains open, whether the Sussex family proceeds with the visit may ultimately depend on the outcome of discussions over the security arrangements Prince Harry has long argued are necessary for his wife and children.