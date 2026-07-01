Meghan Markle is reportedly anxious about returning to the UK with Prince Harry, with an insider claiming the Duchess of Sussex fears the visit could expose the couple to renewed tensions with the Royal Family despite an apparent olive branch from King Charles III.

In an exclusive statement to Examiner, a source said that Markle 'doesn't trust the palace one bit' and believes years of negative headlines and internal royal tensions have left little reason to think relations have genuinely improved. The source claims she has privately admitted she is 'terrified they're walking into a trap' as Harry continues to push for the family to make the trip.

The reported concerns follow claims that King Charles has offered accommodation to Harry, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, during a future visit to the UK. The reported offer has fuelled speculation that the King is attempting to rebuild relations with Harry after years of public estrangement.

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Why A UK Return For Harry And Meghan Is Making Headlines

Any return to Britain by Harry and Meghan is likely to attract scrutiny after one of the most turbulent periods in recent royal history.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have levelled a series of public criticisms at the institution through their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir, Spare. Those disclosures deepened the rift between the Sussexes and senior members of the Royal Family, particularly Prince William.

Although Buckingham Palace has largely declined to respond publicly to many of the couple's allegations, relations have appeared strained for several years, making any potential reconciliation closely watched by royal observers.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Remains Wary Of Palace

According to the insider, Markle's concerns extend beyond individual members of the Royal Family. The source alleges she is equally suspicious of palace aides, believing some officials remain hostile towards the Sussexes and are waiting for Prince William's eventual accession before the couple loses any remaining standing within the royal institution.

Harry, meanwhile, is said to be attempting to reassure his wife that King Charles genuinely wants to see them and their children, arguing she is expecting the worst. The insider claims those reassurances have done little to ease her concerns.

Instead, the source says Meghan views the situation as wider than her father-in-law, reportedly believing that institutional tensions remain unresolved despite recent signs of improving communication.

Royal Thaw Or Lingering Distrust?

The latest claims arrive amid further speculation that Harry is seeking to repair relations with his family following several years of public conflict.

Reports that King Charles could host the Sussexes have fuelled suggestions that both sides may be open to rebuilding bridges, particularly as the King continues cancer treatment and questions remain over the future shape of the monarchy.

However, there has been no public confirmation from Buckingham Palace or representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding any planned family visit or accommodation arrangements. Nor have the reported concerns attributed to Meghan been independently verified.