Prince Harry is reportedly 'furious' after an 11th-hour ruling in the UK reportedly blocked his bid for full police protection during a family visit this July, a move that could derail plans to take Meghan Markle and their children to see Princess Diana's grave at the Althorp estate in Northamptonshire.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in the United States, had been preparing for what would be their first trip to Britain as a family of four since June 2022. The visit was expected to include time with King Charles, as well as a private pilgrimage to Althorp, where Diana is buried on an island in the grounds. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, have not seen their grandfather since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations that year.

The Sussexes had been offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to slot around their schedule during the week of the visit. On paper, it looked like a delicate but workable reset, with the King apparently keen to see his son and grandchildren despite the bruising public rift of recent years. Then the security row flared up again.

Prince Harry Security Row Deepens Ahead of Diana Grave Visit

The dispute centres on Harry's long-running fight over the level of police protection he and his family receive when they are in the UK. He lost automatic taxpayer-funded security after stepping back as a working royal, and has been pushing for what his team calls 'appropriate and proportionate' protection during visits.

This latest flashpoint came when a request for a review of their police protection arrangements was reportedly rejected late in the process. The decision reportedly arrived 'at the 11th hour,' with a source close to Harry describing it as 'bizarre.' The Duke's spokesperson issued a detailed statement on Monday setting out his position, making clear that the offer of royal accommodation was not the sticking point.

'The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK,' the statement said. It added that while secure royal residences could help, 'safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.'

In other words, it is the moments in cars, at airports, on streets or leaving events that worry him, not whether the front gate at Windsor is locked. The spokesperson went on to stress that 'the issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.'

They also pointed to an 'Independent Risk Management Board' that the UK's Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, had decided was necessary in November last year. 'The Independent Risk Management Board that Ravec itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place,' the statement said. 'It is therefore difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment.'

RAVEC oversees security arrangements for members of the Royal Family and other high-profile protectees. Decisions on who qualifies for state-funded protection, and on what basis, are not usually aired in public. Harry's challenge has dragged that normally opaque system reluctantly into the spotlight.

Prince Harry Security Fight Clouds Plans for UK Return

It can be recalled that Harry repeatedly raised concerns about bringing his family back to Britain without what he views as robust, 24/7 police cover. In an interview with the BBC in May 2025, he said: 'I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.'

Fast-forward to this summer and plans had apparently softened. The Sussexes are currently on holiday at a luxury property in Portugal, and from there, Harry has been weighing up whether conditions are safe enough for Meghan and the children to travel on to the UK. The hope, according to those close to him, was that a formal revisit of the security arrangements would open the door.

From Harry's camp, the argument is that you cannot credibly claim to have struck the right balance on risk if a promised independent review of that very risk has yet to take place. UK authorities have not publicly commented on the latest reports, and security agencies traditionally refuse to discuss individual protection cases.

Read more Security Snub Puts Harry and Meghan's First Family Trip to UK Since 2022 at Risk Security Snub Puts Harry and Meghan's First Family Trip to UK Since 2022 at Risk

So where does that leave the planned stop at Althorp? Officially, no final itinerary has been announced, and the precise dates of the July visit have not been confirmed.

The language from Harry's spokesperson, that he 'continues to explore every available option,' suggests the door is not completely closed. At the same time, the insistence that his children's safety must be guaranteed before they set foot in Britain sounds pretty immovable.

For now, the Sussexes remain in Portugal, and the UK trip hangs in a kind of royal limbo familiar to anyone who has followed this saga. The rows over titles, books, interviews and perceived slights have always been wrapped in family drama.

The security dispute is colder, more bureaucratic, but in some ways more consequential. It determines not just how Harry turns up in Britain, but whether his children will really grow up knowing the country their father still calls home.