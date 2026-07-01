Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the focus of a fresh row over security and status after reports in London this week said the Sussexes were reconsidering a July UK trip because Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) refused their request for taxpayer-funded police protection.

The claim, which has fed the line that the pair 'can't accept' they are no longer VIP royals, centres on whether Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet will travel to Britain for a visit that had only recently been publicly mapped out.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On RAVEC Security

The news came after the Sussex office circulated detailed plans for the trip, then signalled that the family's attendance was in doubt once the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, better known as RAVEC, declined to provide the level of security Harry wanted. It is one thing to plan a family visit. It is another to build a public timetable and then, days later, suggest the whole thing may collapse unless the state changes its mind.

The background is straightforward enough. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, and since then the duke has repeatedly challenged the loss of automatic public protection in the UK.

The latest reports said he is still weighing whether to bring Meghan and the children, but only if the security position changes. A government spokesperson, meanwhile, defended the protective security framework as 'rigorous and proportionate' and said it is longstanding policy not to reveal detailed arrangements.

Can't Accept They Are No Longer 'VIP Royals'

That is where the commentary gets a shade more pointed, and a bit messy too. On The Royalist Podcast, Tom Sykes described the Sussexes' approach as 'a really blatant attempt' to 'emotionally blackmail' King Charles into intervening in a security decision he says is not his to make.

Alison Boshoff, speaking on the same podcast, said Harry seemed intent on trying to get the King to 'cross the line.' Those are not neutral phrases. They are blunt, loaded and, frankly, the sort of thing that keeps royal-watching Britain glued to the sofa.

Sykes also argued that the couple should not be able to treat the current position as some dramatic reversal, because, in his words, it has been 'six years' since they had that level of security and that is now the status quo. Boshoff went even further, saying Harry was either gripped by 'terrible, irrational paranoia' or being 'exceedingly manipulative.'

The Sussex office has said the dispute is about security, not accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. That distinction matters because it puts the argument in practical terms rather than emotional ones.

Yet the optics are still awkward, because the couple had already issued a minute-by-minute rundown of the trip before the security row hardened, which made it look as if the plan was set and only later thrown into doubt.

The Family And Fallout

There is also a family layer to all this that is harder to dismiss. King Charles last saw Archie and Lilibet in person during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February 2022, according to the reporting cited in the original piece. That gives the row a sharper edge than a routine protocol spat. It is not just about police and committees and Home Office language.

It is about a grandfather, two small children, and a family that manages to stay connected only through layers of suspicion, security and public briefings.

The legal backdrop is not helping the Sussexes' case either. Harry has challenged the security downgrade in court several times and, as the reporting states, has lost every case so far.

Critics therefore see the latest pressure as a re-run of an argument already settled by the authorities and tested in court. Supporters would say the duke is simply refusing to gamble on his family's safety. Both versions can be argued, but only one side is speaking in public right now, and it is doing so quite loudly.

What happens next is still unsettled. Harry was still hoping to bring Meghan and the children to the UK, while government officials declined to discuss specific protective measures. That leaves the trip hanging on a mix of risk assessments, family calculations and royal nerves.

The security question is not going away, and neither is the sense that this particular row says as much about status as it does about safety.