Two US Army crew members were killed when an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed and burst into flames in a field near Fort Hood in Salado, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a fast-moving grass fire and forcing nearby residents to flee their homes.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatal incident, which occurred shortly after 1.30pm local time in a rural area outside the base. Authorities said the crash ignited a severe wildfire in the surrounding fields, although no residential properties were ultimately damaged.

Site Locked Down After Apache Crash Ignites Grass Fire

The crash prompted an immediate multi-agency response to the central Texas field after the first emergency call reported an intense and uncontrolled grass fire.

When local sheriff's deputies reached the remote location, they found the wreckage of the military aircraft engulfed in flames spreading rapidly across the dry terrain. The fire required significant local resources to contain before investigators could safely approach the remains of the aircraft and confirm the loss of life among the flight crew.

🚨 BREAKING: A US Army Apache gunship has CRASHED near Salado, Texas, sparking a LARGE fire



Two service members are confirmed dead. Pray for their families today 🙏🏻



Salado is southeast of Fort Hood, but has not confirmed the helicopter came from their base.… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2026

The aircraft was identified by military officials as an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, a two-seat aircraft standard to army aviation units. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, and the rapidly spreading wildfire forced the evacuation of several nearby homes.

Military officials then focused on securing the crash site and managing the recovery process. Brigadier General Ethan Diven, the acting commanding general, issued a statement addressing the incident while emergency operations continued into the evening.

'Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,' Diven stated in the official army release. He added that the military command's thoughts remained with the crew and their families as they awaited further definitive information regarding the cause of the disaster.

Authorities have not yet determined the flight's origin or destination at the time of the crash. Investigators will analyse flight data, maintenance logs and the crash site to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Battle-Tested Apache at Centre of Fatal Texas Incident

The US military has long relied on the AH-64 model for its combat aviation requirements. Designed specifically as a two-seat attack helicopter, the machine requires the pilot to operate from the rear cockpit while the co-pilot and gunner sit in the forward position to manage the weapons systems and navigation.

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The four-bladed aircraft is designed for heavy combat and can be equipped with a substantial arsenal, which can be standard even during routine training exercises in domestic airspace.

A typical military loadout might include up to 16 Hellfire missiles alongside 76 aerial rockets and 1,200 rounds of ammunition for its 30 mm cannon.

Since first entering active service in 1984, the Apache has undergone multiple modernisation programmes intended to extend its tactical capabilities and overall service life across various global theatres.

Current projections from the defence department indicate the military expects the aircraft to remain in active operation through 2050.

The investigation into the Wednesday crash is expected to involve a detailed review of the specific maintenance history of the downed aircraft to determine whether there are any implications for the wider active fleet.