Prince Harry is reportedly heading back to the UK this summer with Meghan Markle and their children, but fresh claims say Prince William is refusing to take his calls ahead of the family visit. The alleged snub lands as Harry prepares for Invictus Games-related engagements and a long-awaited return to Britain with Archie and Lilibet.

For context, the Sussexes' trip has been framed as both a family visit and a working one. BBC and other outlets reported that Harry and Meghan plan to bring their children to Britain for the first time since 2022, when they attended Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and that Harry is expected to take part in countdown events linked to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

Harry's UK Return Meets a Cold Wall

A source said Harry has tried repeatedly to reach William before the visit, but 'William won't take his calls.' The source also claimed the Prince of Wales is keen to avoid any awkward encounter and may make himself scarce while Harry is in the country.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. The claims rest on unnamed sources rather than any public statement from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, and there has been no official comment from William's office backing the alleged freeze-out. That matters, because the royal rumour mill has a habit of dressing speculation up as certainty.

Still, the allegation sits comfortably within a story that has been hardening for years. Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' the Sussexes' Netflix series 'Harry and Meghan,' and the Oprah interview all left a bruise on the family dynamic, and not the sort that disappears after one polite phone call. The idea that William might not be rushing to play happy families is, frankly, not mad at all.

Why the Sussex Visit Still Matters

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The news came after reports said Meghan and the children are expected to join Harry in Britain for the first time in over four years. Archie, now seven, and Lilibet, five, were last in the UK during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and the upcoming trip would be the children's first British visit in years, which gives the whole thing a different weight from a routine royal stopover.

Harry has repeatedly spoken, directly and through those around him, about wanting his children to know their British family, especially their cousins. That wish has always collided with the reality of distance, security and the family fracture that has played out so publicly. The result is awkward, and a bit sad too, because these are not abstract tensions. They shape whether children see grandparents, play with cousins and spend time in places that ought to feel familiar.

There is also the practical side, which is where royal stories often get quietly complicated. Security arrangements for Harry's UK visits have been a recurring issue, and one government spokesperson told the BBC that the UK's protective security system is 'rigorous and proportionate', while declining to discuss details. That may sound dry, but in a story like this, dry is often where the real power sits.

Charles, William and The Same Old Split

What makes the latest claim interesting is the contrast it draws between King Charles and Prince William. A source said Charles is more willing to smooth things over, while William is said to remain unmoved, even resentful. The source described Charles as wanting peace and William as unwilling to forgive, which gives the public feud its familiar shape all over again.

There is a certain grim logic to that. Charles has an institutional interest in keeping the family image from collapsing completely. William, by contrast, is the heir and may feel he has less incentive to absorb slights for the sake of appearances. If he really is ignoring Harry's calls, then that is not just brotherly frost, it is a statement.

And yet, because this is the royal family, the story can never quite sit still. Harry's summer visit is tied to Invictus, to security, to his children, and to the possibility of family contact that may not happen at all. One source claimed William will be 'miles away' when Harry arrives, which is the kind of line that sounds both tabloidy and strangely believable, because the whole saga has become that kind of story.

For now, the only firm detail is that the Sussexes are expected in Britain, the children may be travelling with them, and the brotherly silence, if it is real, will probably hang over the visit like a wet weekend. Nobody at the palace has said a word publicly, which in royal reporting usually means the gap between rumour and reality remains annoyingly wide.