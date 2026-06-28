King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage is reportedly being strained by a disagreement over Prince Harry, with a new tabloid claim saying the King wants to see his younger son in Britain this summer while Camilla fears the reunion could end in fresh trouble. The report, published amid renewed speculation about a possible Sussex family visit to the UK, says the Queen sees the idea as a 'huge mistake.'

The news came after reports suggested Harry and Meghan Markle may travel to Britain with their children later this summer, a visit that has prompted fresh chatter about whether the King could finally see his grandchildren again. It was reported on 16 June that Harry may bring his children on the trip, while it also carried a report on 17 June about the Sussexes visiting the UK as a family.

A Huge Mistake Over Harry

An insider claimed Charles is keen to rebuild ties with Harry and sees the trip as a possible opening after years of tension. Camilla, by contrast, is said to think the timing is risky and that welcoming the Sussexes back into the royal orbit could backfire in a way that makes everyone look a bit daft.

A source said Camilla believed Charles was making 'a huge mistake,' adding that 'everyone else can be fools if they like, but she's not pretending this isn't a huge gamble.' Charles has reportedly urged his wife to set old grievances aside and help make the visit as smooth as possible, though Camilla is allegedly only prepared to be civil, not persuaded.

The disagreement is reportedly tied to Harry's public criticism of Camilla in his memoir Spare, published in 2023. In reporting at the time, outlets including The Standard and The Telegraph said Harry described his stepmother as 'dangerous' and a 'villain,' claims that friends of the Queen said left her hurt.

A Huge Mistake and Old Wounds

The Harry-Camilla relationship has long been one of the monarchy's rawest fault lines. Harry's memoir went beyond general family grievance and landed squarely on Camilla, accusing her of leaking stories to the press and suggesting she had been central to a campaign to improve her own image.

Camilla's concern is not only personal but practical. The alleged fear is that a meeting between Charles and Harry would reopen public rows the Palace would rather keep shut, especially if Meghan also enters the picture and the reunion becomes a media circus. The source said Camilla had warned against placing too much hope in reconciliation after years of public friction.

There is no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace that any such row exists. What can be confirmed is that Harry and Meghan remain central to an ongoing royal drama that refuses to pack its bags, and that the question of whether they will be welcomed back for any meaningful family time still hangs in the air.

What the Reports Leave Unclear

The latest claims also sit alongside a wider wave of reporting about who, exactly, would see Harry if he returns. Some outlets have suggested Charles may be open to contact, while others have reported that Prince William would rather keep his distance. None of that is palace-firmed, though, and the picture remains maddeningly foggy.

Camilla is not acting out of malice but out of caution. The insider claimed she does not want Charles to suffer more emotional strain after years of family upheaval and that she sees herself as protecting him from disappointment rather than trying to muscle in on the decision.

The royal family has spent years trying to manage the fallout from Harry's exit, the interviews, the book, the barbs and the endless aftershocks, and now even a possible summer visit is being treated like a live wire. Whether Charles gets his meeting or Camilla gets her way, the whole thing remains a very royal kind of mess.