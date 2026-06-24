Prince William has reportedly warned he will 'boycott Sandringham forever' after learning that King Charles may welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children to the UK, a development said to have left relations between the monarch and his heir at a 'very low ebb' during last weekend's Trooping the Colour in London, sources told the Mail on Sunday.

For context, the claims come amid renewed media speculation that the Sussexes could return to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the first time in several years, a visit that would reignite long-running tensions within the family over Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States.

A Frosty Exchange at Trooping

The Mail on Sunday reports that the atmosphere backstage at Trooping the Colour on June 13 was strained, with one source saying 'the King's relationship with William is not in a good place' and that 'they are at a very low ebb.' According to those accounts, William was reportedly stunned to learn of the Sussexes' planned return only hours before the ceremony, and a 'frosty exchange' between him and the King followed.

Insiders quoted in the coverage suggested the chill extended beyond private words, describing the family as outwardly less warm together on the day of the parade and noting that the usual performance of unity appeared muted. The reporting says Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were also not outwardly warm together that day, though no official palace comment has been published to corroborate the private conversations described.

Sandringham, Security and an Ultimatum

Read more It's a 'Trap': Royal Insiders Warn King Charles's Accommodation Offer to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Backfire It's a 'Trap': Royal Insiders Warn King Charles's Accommodation Offer to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Backfire

Central to the row is the claim, as reported by the Mail on Sunday and circulated in other outlets, that Charles is prepared to see his Montecito-based grandchildren, and may even cover security arrangements for the visit, a suggestion that has reportedly infuriated William. The nature and existence of any formal security arrangements remain unconfirmed in public records and officials have declined to comment on specifics, citing long-standing policies on operational security.

One particularly stark allegation circulating in royal coverage is that William threatened to boycott Sandringham, the Norfolk estate traditionally associated with private family gatherings, forever if the Sussexes were invited there, and that he chose not to attend a family lunch after Trooping the Colour as a sign of displeasure. Those claims are attributed to unnamed insiders; there is no palace statement confirming the boycott threat or the reasons for William's absence from any particular event.

Not all reports tell a single, uncompromising story. Some accounts cited in the same round of coverage suggest William may nonetheless understand why Charles wants to see his grandchildren and could be amenable to a low-key, private meeting under the right circumstances. Sources quoted say no formal plans have been finalised for any family reunions and that any meetings between senior royals and the Sussexes would likely be informal and contingent on circumstances at the time.

Those conflicting portraits underline how much of the narrative rests on anonymous briefings and interpretation rather than confirmed, publicly available documents or direct statements from the individuals concerned. IBTimes UK could not independently verify private conversations attributed to insiders, so readers should treat the more intimate details with caution.

What This Means for the Family

Observers who follow palace dynamics have long seen the brothers' relationship as strained since Harry's departure from frontline royal life and his subsequent public interviews and memoir, which accused parts of the institution of failings and prompted sharp reactions from within the family. The latest reporting suggests that, whatever Charles' private wishes, the prospect of a Sussex visit has reopened those old wounds and forced the family to navigate a difficult balance between private reconciliation and public duty.

If the Sussex children do travel to Britain, one question beneath the headlines will be how visible any meetings are and whether the palace attempts to keep them tightly private. Security, optics and precedent all matter to a monarchy trying to show stability while managing very public fractures.

Amid the speculation, the royal household posted a Father's Day tribute on June 21, sharing a photograph of King Charles with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and an accompanying message marking the occasion — a quiet reminder that, at least in public messaging, the family remains attentive to ceremony and tradition even as private tensions simmer.