A private video, a fake sense of trust, and a threat to expose family members are becoming key weapons in a growing wave of sextortion scams. This is after a35-year-old man from Northern Ireland has spoken out after becoming the target of an alleged online blackmail scheme that began with what appeared to be an ordinary match on Tinder.

The incident highlights 'sextortion' scams where victims are pressured into handing over money after intimate images or videos are obtained by fraudsters.

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According to reports, the man was threatened with the release of a private video to his relatives unless he complied with demands from the individual behind the account. Similar cases have been reported across Northern Ireland in recent years, prompting repeated warnings from police and cybercrime investigators.

The Alleged Tinder Trap

Alan Irwin of Larne, Northern Ireland, reportedly believed he was communicating with a genuine romantic interest after matching with a man on Tinder and exchanging messages within the dating app.

Irwin said he and this Tinder match decided to move their conversations beyond the popular dating app and started having conversations on WhatsApp, where they both hopped on a video call that later turned s*****, per BBC News.

Speaking to BBC NI, Irwin stated how the call dropped as soon as he started doing 'things.' Within minutes, he had received threats that a screen recording of the 'dirty' video would be cascaded to his family and friends unless he chose to 'settle' it by speaking to the man.

'This is your dirty video and I got all your family and friends information on Facebook and Instagram. Tell me share or delete?' the text message read. 'Answer my call if you want to settle this.' Irwin shared that he had been able to build his trust with the Tinder match because of the amount of time they'd spent talking, but most of all, because he had a verified Tinder profile.

'You always think if they're verified on Tinder they're a real person. You're talking to real people. You don't really think it's going to happen to you,' he said.

Instead of attacking the call, Irwin immediately decided to block the account and shared a warning with his Facebook friends. 'It was a bit of a panic to begin with because obviously nobody wants that type of video shared to your friends and family,' he said.

Family Networks - The New Weapon in Blackmail

While sextortion scams have existed for years, cybercriminals are increasingly relying on the one foolproof threat they can use against victims: their families. In Irwin's case, the perpetrator, whose Tinder profile has since been blocked and matched him, reportedly threatened to send the private video directly to his relatives.

The warning transformed what was essentially a simple personal mistake into a potential family crisis, which dramatically increased the pressure on the target. Experts say this technique works because the fear of public humiliation often outweighs concerns about losing cash.

Perpetrators often rely on making the victim feel like their reputations and family relationships are at stake instead of focusing on the financial burden.

Sextortion Victims - Living with Constant Fear

Sextortion victims rarely stop suffering from the ordeal the moment they decide against giving the demands of the extortionists. Authorities routinely advise people to stay vigilant and not to pay demands from these 'blackmailers.'

Despite their willingness, the victims are likely to live with a certain uncertainty.

The fear of their sensitive videos resurfacing days, weeks, months, or even years later will continue to haunt the victims, which can cause a significant psychological impact.

For some victims, the greatest loss is not financial but the persistent fear that the threat has never completely disappeared.