When Alan Irwin matched with someone on Tinder, it felt like the start of a promising connection. The conversations flowed naturally. Over several days, trust began to build. Then everything changed.

The 35-year-old from Larne, Northern Ireland, is now speaking publicly after becoming the target of an alleged sextortion scam that threatened to expose intimate footage to his friends and family. His message to others is simple. 'If you don't panic, they've no hold over you,' he said. Irwin hopes sharing his experience will help others recognise the warning signs and avoid falling victim to similar schemes.

From Dating App to Blackmail Threat

Irwin matched with the profile on Tinder last month and spent several days chatting before being asked to move the conversation elsewhere. The pair continued talking on WhatsApp. Eventually, they arranged a video call. The conversation became sexual. 'As soon as I'd done things, that's when the call ended,' Irwin told BBC News NI.

Minutes later, he received messages containing a screen recording of the call. The sender claimed to have gathered information about his family and friends through social media accounts and issued a threat. The message included an ultimatum: 'Tell me, share or delete?' Another message instructed him to answer a call if he wanted to 'settle this'. For Irwin, the shock was immediate. 'It was a bit of a panic to begin with because obviously nobody wants that type of video shared to your friends and family,' he said.

Refusing to Give In

Instead of responding to the demands, Irwin blocked the account. He also posted a warning on Facebook to alert friends and relatives in case they received suspicious messages. Soon afterwards, the scammer allegedly contacted him from a different number.

This time, screenshots appeared to show the intimate footage being sent to people connected to him online. Each image was followed by another demand. Yet when Irwin contacted several of the individuals featured in those screenshots, none reported receiving any video. The experience reinforced his belief that fear is one of the main tools used by sextortion criminals. 'If you don't panic, they've no hold over you,' he said.

Why the Scam Felt Convincing

Looking back, Irwin said he had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. The conversations had continued over several days, creating a sense of familiarity. 'Because we'd been talking for so long, you sort of build trust with them,' he said. One detail made the profile appear even more legitimate.

The Tinder account seemed to be verified. 'You always think if they're verified on Tinder they're a real person. You're talking to real people. You don't really think it's going to happen to you,' he said. After reporting the matter to police, he discovered the Tinder account had unmatched and blocked him. The chat history had disappeared. 'I couldn't even show them his face because it was in the Tinder profile,' he said.

A Crime Affecting More Young People

Irwin's experience reflects a wider problem. According to the Internet Watch Foundation, a record number of under-18s in the UK sought help last year after experiencing online sextortion. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received a report of suspected online blackmail in Larne on 12 May.

Detective Inspector Ryan said sextortion can affect anyone, although most reported victims are young men aged between 15 and 23. 'Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught, but the important message is that victims shouldn't let embarrassment stop them from reporting what's happened,' the detective inspector said.

'People do make mistakes, no-one is infallible, and if you've been a victim of sextortion, then you're certainly not alone.'

Another Victim Paid £1,300

The impact of these scams can be devastating. Cara Hunter, the SDLP assembly member for East Derry, recently supported one of her constituents during a police interview after he was targeted in a similar case. The young man, who has autism, also matched with a verified Tinder profile.

Like Irwin, he was allegedly persuaded to take part in a video call before being blackmailed. Hunter said he handed over approximately £1,300 in an attempt to stop the footage from being shared. 'It's absolutely horrific, a real unique form of cruelty to hold something like this over somebody's head,' she said. Hunter added that the blame should remain firmly with those carrying out the crime rather than the victims.

'Victims Shouldn't Feel Ashamed'

Joanne Barnes, chief executive of Nexus, a charity that supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse, said around 45 cases of sextortion are reported to police every month. At one stage, that figure reached about 70 cases a month. Barnes believes many more incidents go unreported because victims feel embarrassed or ashamed.

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She urged people not to make decisions based on panic. 'It may be embarrassing for a few days, weeks or months, but what we would really encourage people to do is not put a long-term solution to a short-term problem,' she said. Barnes praised Irwin's response to the threats. 'Alan did a very sensible thing. He took a breath, he decided to take matters into his own hands to prevent the ability for this person or this group to exploit him any further.'

For Irwin, speaking publicly is about helping others avoid the same ordeal. What began as a routine conversation on a dating app quickly turned into a frightening encounter with online criminals. He believes awareness is one of the strongest defences. His advice is straightforward. Do not panic. Do not pay. Report the incident to police. Most importantly, remember that anyone can become a target.

'You're talking to real people. You don't really think it's going to happen to you,' he said. For many victims, that is exactly what makes the experience so shocking.