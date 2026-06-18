An 84-year-old woman from Chattanooga, Tennessee, knew nothing was wrong with her retirement savings until a letter arrived asking whether she had changed her email and bank details. She had not. By then, $45,500 (£34,000) was gone.

The caller, who gave her name as Jean, took the story to The Ramsey Show, where personal finance host Dave Ramsey told her flatly that the loss was not hers to absorb. The money had been taken from an account holding $169,790 (£127,000) by identity thieves who had her details.

'I would never have known about it if they hadn't sent me a letter asking if I had changed my email and my bank account,' Jean said. The firm tried to reverse the transfer after spotting the changes, but the money had already left.

How the Thieves Got In

Jean had never run the account online. She handled it by phone or post, which made the breach harder to explain.

By her account, the criminals used her stolen details to open a checking account at another bank, link it to her investments, and withdraw the cash. The email on file was changed before the transfer cleared.

Ramsey's co-host said the thieves clearly had enough of her information to set up that second account and tie the two together, a sign her data had leaked well before a penny moved. Neither Jean nor the hosts named the firm on air.

Ramsey did not soften the verdict. 'Their site got hacked by an identity thief. I think that's on them,' he said.

Why Ramsey Says the Firm Should Pay

He put it simply: if a thief empties a savings account, the bank carries the loss, and a hacked wealth manager is no different. 'It's the same thing,' he said.

His advice was to stop asking and start demanding, and he handed Jean the words: 'When are you guys going to refund me the money that you lost because your account that I have with you was hacked?'

The security lapses unsettled the hosts. The cash had gone to brand-new contact details with no apparent check. 'These goobs release this money to a fresh email and fresh address that they did not already have on file,' Ramsey said. His co-host was blunter: 'Cyber security at a minimum is horrible at this company.'

One detail nagged at them. The thieves took $45,500 and left $124,290 (£93,000) untouched. 'That sounds nefarious to me,' Ramsey said, raising the possibility that someone close to Jean was involved. His first instruction was practical: secure whatever was left.

A Growing Threat to Older Savers

Jean had already tried the obvious route. She asked her local bar association, got a couple of names, and heard nothing back. 'I'm just peanuts,' she said. Ramsey would not have it. 'The $45,000 is peanuts, but you're not peanuts,' he replied, offering to connect her with a Ramsey financial coach at no cost and pointing her to Zander Insurance, a service he has long backed.

Her case is far from rare. Americans aged 60 and over reported about $7.7 billion (£5.7 billion) in fraud losses in 2025, more than any other age group, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. That was up 37 per cent on the year before, across more than 201,000 complaints, with the average reported loss topping $38,000 (£28,000).

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Across all ages, victims reported over $20.9 billion (£15.6 billion) stolen, a 26 per cent rise, and the true figure is thought to be higher because so much fraud goes unreported. Retirement and investment accounts draw thieves because a single instruction can move a fortune at once, exactly what undid Jean.

Ramsey, whose company runs the SmartVestor adviser network, said a well-run firm should treat a client like Jean as a priority, not an afterthought.

Anyone who suspects this kind of fraud can report it to the FBI at ic3.gov, and savers are urged to confirm any unexpected account change by calling a number they already trust.