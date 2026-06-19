A federal investigation has been launched in the United States into online 'step-by-step' guides to scam government benefits, after fraudsters used social media platforms, podcasts, and online forums to share methods for targeting public assistance programmes. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it will review how criminals distribute fraud tactics online and how agencies, including the Small Business Administration (SBA) respond to the growing problem.

The investigation follows concerns raised by Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who requested a review after citing examples of people openly discussing government fraud schemes online.

The GAO confirmed in a letter to the Senate Small Business Committee that it would examine how individuals share tactics for defrauding federal programmes and whether agencies are effectively monitoring these activities.

'Guides' to Scam Government Benefits Spread Online

The inquiry comes after several cases in which fraudsters allegedly used digital platforms to exchange information about exploiting government systems, particularly programmes created during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Probe launched into 'how to steal' tutorials on social media amid federal crackdown



'You can go on Telegram and join a group of scammers, and they're all just bragging and sending pictures'https://t.co/aoqSbgYNNF — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 17, 2026

David Powner, the GAO's acting managing director for congressional relations, wrote that the office would 'review matters related to the extent to which individuals defrauding the US Small Business Administration (SBA) share their fraud tactics, particularly online, and how agencies are monitoring and preventing the dissemination of these tactics.'

Some of the individuals whose activities drew attention have already faced criminal charges.

In Georgia, podcaster Jonathan Dupiton was sentenced in April after being convicted for his involvement in a scheme that stole £2.8 million ($3.8 million) from California's unemployment insurance system, according to the source report. Dupiton promoted a message linked to fraud, using the phrase 'F.R.A.U.D. is Dope' as part of his online identity.

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Another high-profile case involved rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, also known as 'Nuke Bizzle.' Baines was sentenced to more than six years in prison after admitting involvement in fraud connected to unemployment insurance money, alongside separate gun and drug charges.

The investigation is also examining whether online communities make it easier for people with limited knowledge of fraud schemes to access instructions and advice from experienced offenders.

Danielle Miller, described in the source report as a self-described con artist, previously spoke about online groups where people exchanged information about fraudulent applications. In an interview cited by Senator Ernst, Miller said users could search platforms such as Telegram for discussions about specific programmes, including SBA loans.

Internal Security Concerns

The investigation comes as officials examine whether government agencies have enough tools to detect fraud before money is lost. Senator Ernst pointed to cases where people allegedly used knowledge of government systems to exploit relief programmes.

One case involved Attallah Williams, who prosecutors in Georgia accused of taking part in a scheme involving more than £2.6 million ($3.5 million) from four Covid-19 emergency relief programmes.

According to a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Williams worked as an SBA loan officer and later at the IRS. The report said she used social media to recruit people to submit fraudulent applications and that she pleaded guilty in February.

Online Fraud Networks Under Federal Investigation

The GAO will look at whether government agencies can track how fraud tips spread online. The investigation will not decide whether specific websites or users are guilty, but it will examine how online groups may help fraud schemes grow.

Authorities say the problem is harder to control because information can quickly move between different platforms. Some online groups share advice on making false claims or show off money they gained through fraud.

As officials work to recover money lost through pandemic relief programmes, they are examining whether stronger methods are needed to stop fraud before it happens. The GAO's review will focus on how agencies monitor online activity and what steps could prevent future schemes.