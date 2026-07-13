Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova each earned £3.6 million for their Wimbledon triumphs, but almost half of that headline payday is set to disappear under UK tax rules.

The new champions, who lifted the men's and women's singles trophies at the All England Club over the weekend, are expected to face substantial HMRC bills under rules that tax non-resident sportspersons on income earned in Britain.

The windfall followed their Centre Court victories, with both players receiving the same singles prize as Grand Slam events continue to pay equal money for men's and women's titles.

What looks like a straightforward £3.6 million payout is anything but, because Wimbledon prize money is only the starting point of a much longer calculation. For players who live outside Britain, the final figure can fall sharply once tax is taken into account.

The Tax Hit Behind The £3.6m Cheques

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Craig Hughes, a partner at Menzies LLP, said the UK tax treatment for players assumed to be resident in Monaco and the Czech Republic is broadly the same as for a UK resident, at least at the first stage.

He explained that tax may initially be withheld at source at 20 per cent, which on £3.6 million works out at £720,000, but that deduction is only a payment on account of the eventual UK liability.

If the full prize is taxable in the UK and there are no deductible expenses or extra UK-attributable endorsement earnings, Hughes said the final income tax bill could exceed £1.6 million.

That would leave about £2 million before commissions, coaching costs, travel and the other costs that follow elite tennis around the calendar. Behind the simple headline number, the tax treatment significantly reduces the amount they ultimately keep.

How Wimbledon Earnings Are Taxed

For context, UK tax law treats prize money earned through a sporting performance in Britain as taxable income, even when the athlete is not a British resident. That is why Wimbledon organisers withhold tax before paying out the prize, and why the apparent 20 per cent cut is not the end of the matter.

The higher marginal tax treatment can pull the final bill much higher, especially once the full tournament-related earnings are assessed.

Hughes said the UK taxing income generated from a high-profile performance here makes sense, but he also called the wider picture nuanced. The difficult part, he said, is attributing worldwide endorsement income and related expenses across tournament days in different jurisdictions, particularly when players spend only a short time in the country.

That is the complex area that sits behind the on-court success.

"Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory! Here's a gigantic tax bill."



That's the depressing message from HMRC to Wimbledon winners Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova, who will each have to pay some £1.6 million or more in tax, despite not being tax resident in Britain.



That's… pic.twitter.com/4qFSLNGH6k — Cut My Tax (@CutMyTaxUK) July 13, 2026

Beyond Wimbledon: The Wider Bill

Overseas players such as Sinner and Noskova may also face further tax obligations in their home countries, which means the Wimbledon cheque can trigger more than one national claim. British players, by contrast, would also be liable for National Insurance contributions, adding another layer to the cost of success.

In practice, that means the same trophy can carry very different financial consequences depending on where a player lives and how their earnings are structured.

A significant number of the game's top players try to limit their UK tax exposure by skipping the pre-Wimbledon grass court events at Queen's Club, Eastbourne and Edgbaston. Many stay on the continent until the main Championship fortnight begins, cutting down the amount of time they spend earning income on British soil.

It is a practical calculation, and not a glamorous one, but in elite tennis, scheduling often reflects financial as well as sporting priorities.

When Prize Money Meets Tax Reality

Sinner's title defence and Noskova's victory were both straightforward sporting successes, yet the financial aftermath has become its own conversation because the prize money is so large and the UK tax rules are so strict.

The figures are simple enough on paper, £3.6 million each, then a sharp reduction, then more adjustments if endorsement income is pulled in. The final amount, as ever, depends on the details, and those details are where the overall bill starts to bite.