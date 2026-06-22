The hype on Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is reaching fever pitch, as Rockstar Games recently announced that pre-orders for GTA 6 will start on June 25, 2026. However, cybersecurity experts warn that scammers are taking advantage of this enthusiasm to target gamers with fake beta testing invites.

These cybercriminals usually send emails that claim that recipients have been chosen to be part of the exclusive GTA 6 beta programme before the game's official release. Reportedly, this scam affected Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans worldwide, with fraudsters using increasingly convincing ways to create fake offers that look genuine, deceiving players.

Fake Emails Mimicking Official Rockstar Communications

As per reports, players received fraudulent emails that invited them to test an early version of the game, looking for bugs before the official launch. To make it appear even more convincing, the emails contain links to websites that closely resemble the official pages of Rockstar Games.

Unknown to them, these sites are actually made by artificial intelligence tools, allowing the fraudsters to create the branding, messaging, and professional-looking designs. Some fake sites even claim that players have been personally handpicked to 'help build Vice City,' the famous fictional city featured in the GTA series.

The Risk of Stolen Credentials and Personal Data

As soon as gamers visit these fake websites, they're required to give their personal information to be eligible for the beta programme. Cybersecurity experts warn that giving personal and sensitive data can be used for identity theft, account takeovers, or data being sold to online criminals. There are even fake sites that urge users to download files, claiming they're the mobile adaptation of the game or a playable beta version.

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As per reports, instead of legitimate game files, many of these downloads contain harmful malware. As soon as installed, attackers can gain remote access to their victim's personal devices. This access also allows cybercriminals to steal personal data and sensitive information, such as banking details that are saved on one's computer or smartphone. In most cases, victims aren't aware that their device has already been compromised until suspicious transactions appear on their accounts.

Security experts are also warning users that some scams explicitly target PC and Android users, even though Rockstar Games didn't announce GTA 6 releases for these platforms.

GTA 6 Scams: How to Avoid Them

Gamers should only trust information from the official Rockstar Games channels and should be wary of any offers of access to the GTA 6 beta. Those who have entered their gaming account credentials on a suspicious website should change their passwords immediately. Meanwhile, users who have shared their financial information should contact their bank and constantly monitor for any unusual activity.

These fake beta scams have started well ahead of the game's official launch and are expected to intensify over the next couple of weeks. Rockstar hasn't announced any external beta programme, and any third-party offers should be treated as suspicious.