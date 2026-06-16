Google has sued 'Outsider Enterprise,' a Chinese cybercrime network for allegedly exploiting its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) platform to power a large-scale scam campaign targeting smartphone users across the United States.

According to a Reuters report, the operation allegedly used AI-generated tools to create fraudulent websites and distribute millions of deceptive messages designed to steal personal and financial information.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, names a criminal operation Google refers to as 'Outsider Enterprise.' The tech giant claims the group used AI tools, including Gemini, to assist in creating convincing phishing websites, and have rolled out over 8,000 phishing sites.

The phishing software allowed scammers to launch convincing online fraud schemes, even with limited technical knowledge. Google says the effort resulted in significant financial losses and affected hundreds of thousands of victims.

Alleged AI-Powered Fraud Network

According to the lawsuit, the operation is a sophisticated phishing service that allegedly offered ready-made scam tools to criminals. Google claims the software enabled users to generate fake websites that closely resembled legitimate services, including telecommunications providers, financial institutions, retailers, and government agencies.

The sites were reportedly designed to capture passwords, payment information, and other sensitive data from unsuspecting victims.

'Today, we filed a lawsuit to permanently dismantle a group of organised cybercriminals accused of using AI tools — including Gemini — to scam Americans via fake text campaigns,' Google's official post on X read.

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Investigators allege the network relied on generative AI technology, including Gemini, to help automate portions of the scam process. By using AI-assisted content creation, operators were allegedly able to build convincing phishing pages more quickly and at greater scale than traditional fraud campaigns.

'Our suit targets core software developers in a cybercrime operation known as the "Outsider Enterprise." The group has allegedly weaponised AI to quickly generate highly convincing fake government and brand websites intended to steal victims' credit card numbers and personal information,' the post continued.

They also stated that the network had even used the company's logo, along with other Google products, in their campaigns. 'The group used AI and different Google products — including our trademarks and logos — as part of these phishing campaigns,' it stated.

Google's complaint states that the operation created more than 8,000 fake websites and sent approximately 2.5 million scam text messages to Android users during a brief period. The company also linked more than one million fraudulent web domains to the network's activities.

How the Scheme Allegedly Worked

According to the lawsuit, the group operated through a network of specialised participants. Google alleges the operation involved multiple participants who carried out different functions, while others gathered lists of potential victims from public sources, data leaks, and social media platforms. Additional participants reportedly handled mass text-message distribution.

Today, we filed a lawsuit to permanently dismantle a group of organized cybercriminals accused of using AI tools — including Gemini — to scam Americans via fake text campaigns. Here’s what to know:



◾Our suit targets core software developers in a cybercrime operation known as… — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) June 12, 2026

Google alleges that the scammers used text messages to lure victims toward fraudulent websites. Many of the messages reportedly impersonated trusted organisations and well-known brands, making them appear legitimate at first glance.

Once users clicked the links, they were directed to websites designed to harvest valuable personal information.

Easier Scams with AI-Assisted Fraud

Google says it has been working with investigators to disrupt the scam network. The company reported that its security systems already block billions of suspicious messages each month, but officials warn that AI-assisted fraud is making scams easier to produce and harder to detect.

While AI platforms were created to assist users with tasks, security experts increasingly face challenges from criminals who use the same technology to scale fraud operations.

Google's lawsuit signals a tougher stance against those accused of turning advanced AI systems into tools for online deception.