Anticipation for Rockstar Games' next blockbuster has taken a dark turn this month as sophisticated cybercriminals target eager players across the globe.

New phishing networks are exploiting the long wait by offering fake early-access invitations designed to steal sensitive personal information. Security experts are now warning fans to stay vigilant before an innocent click empties their bank accounts.

Fake Beta Invites Flood Inboxes

After years of waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI alongside millions of fellow gamers, a surprise opportunity to play the game early lands right in your inbox. The email invites GTA fans to test a pre-release 'beta' edition and asks for their help spotting glitches before the official launch later this year.

Fake GTA VI beta sites are already live. Our Threat Intelligence team discovered one installer that hides on your device and gives attackers remote access to it. Saved passwords, banking details, crypto wallets — all up for grabs. Not eventually. Immediately. If it doesn’t come… pic.twitter.com/TsVksIiqdK — NordVPN (@NordVPN) June 10, 2026

However, the invitation is entirely fraudulent, marking just one of many traps set by cybercriminals exploiting the intense anticipation surrounding the next instalment. Gamers who fall for the trick face serious consequences, including having their private data sold or their bank accounts drained.

Fraudsters are actively capitalising on the impatience and curiosity driving the gaming community, according to Gerald Kasulis, vice-president of global affairs at cybersecurity firm NordVPN. The title is currently locked in for a 19 November release following two previous delays.

AI-Powered Scams Mimic Official GTA 6 Channels

'You're a gamer, you're waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well,' says Kasulis. 'Then without really checking ... they just click on those things, believing they are official beta testing [invitations].'

Convincing clone sites are popping up everywhere, pretending to offer early access to the game, NordVPN warns. Anyone who clicks these links or enters their details risks handing their online gaming accounts straight to hackers or accidentally downloading malware onto their PC.

'We need you to help us build Vice City,' says one fraudulent website that explicitly targets fans by referencing the iconic metropolis where the upcoming game takes place. 'Before GTA VI launches to the world, we're inviting a select group of players to experience the game early.'

These deceptive messages and clone websites flatter targets by telling them they belong to a chosen elite, handpicked to hunt for bugs ahead of the public launch.

Fake Beta Keys and Malware Traps Spread Online

Certain clone sites even hand out fake 'beta keys' supposedly meant for Xbox and PlayStation 5 consoles. Other traps trick players into installing software disguised as the actual game, with one specific threat circulating as a mobile download dubbed GTA Mobile 6.

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How Criminals Can Access Bank Details

To gain access to the game, players are asked to either enter personal details such as their name, home address, and date of birth, or provide their current gaming logins. Once scammers obtain this information, they simply sell it to other criminals.

Cybersecurity experts discovered one piece of downloaded software that secretly installed malware, giving fraudsters full remote access to a victim's computer. Kasulis warns this opens the door for criminals to raid sensitive files and steal bank details. Bizarrely, some of these traps target PC and Android users, despite the developer not even announcing versions for those platforms.

How to Spot and Avoid the Scam

With no legitimate beta-testing programme announced for GTA VI, any offer of early access should be treated as a scam. Players should only trust updates from official channels, such as the game's developer, Rockstar Games, or verified digital storefronts including the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

It is vital not to let excitement for the new release blind you to the risks. Anyone who has already entered their gaming credentials on a suspicious website should update their passwords immediately. If financial details have been compromised, contact your bank straight away and alert Action Fraud. Rockstar Games has not yet commented on the ongoing scams.