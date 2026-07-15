Subscription services have become part of everyday life; however, difficult cancellation processes and forgotten memberships have become an expensive problem. Many consumers end up paying monthly dues because ending subscriptions is far too complicated.

New York City is taking one of the boldest steps yet. Starting on October 1, the city will enforce a click-to-cancel policy requiring companies to make cancellation quick and accessible, decreasing the risk of unwanted recurring fees.

One Click to Join, One Click to Leave

The new measure, announced by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is designed to make sure companies don't keep customers stuck in unwanted recurring payments.

'That ends now,' Mamdani said, arguing that hidden fees at checkout and complicated processes to cancel subscriptions have allowed businesses to profit at the expense of consumers. His proposal is an attempt to end those tactics. Once the rule takes effect, New York City is expected to become the first municipality in the US to adopt this type of consumer protection after a nationwide proposal stalled earlier this year.

What Business Needs to Change

The new rule applies to recurring subscriptions like streaming services, subscription boxes, gym memberships, and free trials that automatically convert into paid subscriptions. Before asking a customer for consent or payment details, a business should state clearly the following:

Subscription pricing

Billing frequency

Conditions of renewal

Deadlines for cancellation

Cancellation methods available

One of the biggest changes is allowing customers to cancel through the same method they used to subscribe. Meaning, if someone signs up online, they should be able to cancel online. If a company is offering subscriptions through multiple channels, it should support cancellation on each of those channels. Even memberships that are purchased in person should come with an online cancellation option.

No More Subscription Scams

The rule would also try to keep a check on 'dark patterns' that critics say trick consumers into unwanted subscriptions. So, companies can no longer hide instructions, provide misleading information or stall cancellation requests.

Also, they should offer customers a heads-up before any recurring charges go into effect. Subscriptions of six months or longer should be reminded between 15 and 45 days before the cancellation date. Free trials longer than a month should have a warning before they're automatically converted to paid subscriptions. The rule also prohibits businesses from requiring consumers to pay to return or ship back items that were originally provided for free as part of a subscription.

Companies Face Hefty Penalties

Companies that fail to comply with the new click-to-cancel measure will face significant financial penalties. They may have to compensate affected customers and pay civil fines or penalties beginning at $525 per violation and up to as much as $3,500 for repeated violations.

City officials estimate that the regulation could save New Yorkers between $21.5M and $162.5M yearly by reducing unwanted subscription charges.

A New Chapter in Consumer Protection

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New York City's click-to-cancel policy comes as lawmakers across the US continue to scrutinise subscription and auto-renewal practices. Although the Federal Trade Commission's nationwide proposal remains tied up in legal proceedings, other states have started to introduce their own consumer protection measures.

The outcome could extend beyond New York. If the regulation decreases unwanted renewals and enhances transparency as intended, it may serve as a benchmark for future subscription laws nationwide.