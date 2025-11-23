Radiohead delivered a career-spanning performance at London's O2 Arena as Thom Yorke described the band's long-awaited reunion tour as an act of 'healing'.

The show, their first UK appearance in 99 months, marked a significant return for one of Britain's most influential bands after years of uncertainty, side projects and personal challenges that had cast doubt on whether they would ever reconvene onstage.

A Comeback Years in the Making

The anticipation surrounding Radiohead's return has been building since they announced a limited run of concerts earlier this year. It has been a decade since the band last released new material and almost as long since their previous appearance on British soil.

In the lead-up to the London show, fans closely watched reports from performances in Spain and Italy, where rare inclusions such as 'Nice Dream' made headlines. According to BBC, One source claimed the band had rehearsed 65 tracks, fuelling speculation that deep cuts would resurface throughout the tour.

The O2 performance reflected the breadth of their catalogue, drawing from the guitar-driven anthems of 'The Bends', the electronic experimentation of 'Kid A', and the atmospheric textures of 'A Moon Shaped Pool', which continues to resonate with listeners nearly a decade after its release.

A Setlist Filled With Musical High Points

The band opened the night with 'Planet Telex', followed by a forceful version of '2 + 2 = 5', a 2003 track that has taken on renewed urgency in today's political climate.

By the third song, 'Sit Down, Stand Up', Radiohead were fully in stride, delivering a frenetic extended outro with the help of US session musician Chris Vatalaro.

Highlights from the middle of the set included an elegiac rendition of 'Lucky', a textured and beautifully unsettling 'No Surprises', and a soaring performance of 'Weird Fishes/Arpeggi'.

The pulsing grooves of 'National Anthem' and the slamming rhythms of 'Idioteque' prompted some of the biggest reactions of the night, even if attempts to clap along to the intricate beat of '15 Step' proved challenging for much of the crowd.

Instead, thousands swayed in unified appreciation, creating a visual rhythm of nodding heads across the arena.

A 90s-Rich Encore Anchored by Fan Favourites

The encore leaned heavily on material from the band's 1990s output, beginning with the crowd-favourite 'Fake Plastic Trees'. 'Let Down', recently rediscovered by a new generation through TikTok, drew cheers from fans who had waited years to hear it live.

The epic 'Paranoid Android' showcased the band's precision, while Yorke introduced 'Just' by recalling its origins on a freezing farm in 1994. The night closed with 'Karma Police', with fans continuing the chorus as they made their way to the Tube.

Onstage Chemistry Suggests Renewed Unity

Behind the excitement of the tour lies a complex history. In recent years, Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood dedicated significant time to their side project, The Smile, sparking speculation that Radiohead's future was uncertain.

Grief, parenthood, mental health challenges and rumoured internal tensions had also contributed to the band's prolonged inactivity. In an interview with Wallpaper, Yorke himself said as recently as August that a reunion was 'not on the cards'.

The decision to perform in the round at the O2 served as a symbolic gesture of reconnection, with members positioned closely and performing directly to one another. Yorke and Ed O'Brien shouted the lyrics of 'Idioteque' face to face, while he and Greenwood traded guitar lines during 'Jigsaw Falling Into Place'.

Although the members were reportedly assigned separate dressing rooms for the first time, the performance suggested a renewed sense of cohesion.

Yorke summed up the moment in a recent interview, stating: 'We haven't thought past the tour. I am just stunned we got this far.'