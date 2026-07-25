A prolonged spell of hot, dry weather across Wales has revealed a remarkable collection of long-hidden archaeological sites, with experts documenting previously unseen Roman buildings, a 5,000-year-old Neolithic monument and traces of Iron Age and First World War activity.

According to the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales (RCAHMW), the discoveries emerged during aerial surveys carried out in June and July as exceptional weather conditions exposed features buried beneath fields and grassland.

The news came after Wales recorded only about 5% of its average July rainfall following successive heatwaves and an unusually dry period from April to June. The drought conditions, particularly across eastern and north-eastern Wales, created ideal circumstances for cropmarks and parchmarks to appear, briefly exposing archaeological features that are normally invisible from ground level.

Heatwave Reveals Buried Roman Buildings and Ancient Monuments

Among the most striking finds were new details of buried Roman buildings at the Caerhun Roman fort in Conwy, uncovered after vegetation reacted differently above long-forgotten foundations and defensive ditches. The changing colours in crops and grass allowed archaeologists to map structures that had remained hidden beneath the landscape.

Elsewhere, aerial surveys identified a rectangular Neolithic long barrow near Welshpool in Powys dating back about 5,000 years. Archaeologists also recorded what is believed to be a previously undocumented Iron Age or Romano-British double-ditched farmstead near Llandysul in Ceredigion, together with features thought to represent an Iron Age cattle enclosure close to Lampeter.

The heatwave also exposed a different chapter of Welsh history. Beneath a golf course in Deganwy, Conwy, dramatic parchmarks revealed First World War practice trenches that had long disappeared from sight, highlighting how periods of extreme weather can bring together evidence from vastly different eras within the same landscape.

According to RCAHMW, many of these archaeological traces had not been visible for two or three decades. Others had never been formally recorded before.

Archaeologists Race Against Time as Wales Conditions Change

Archaeologist Dr Toby Driver said the opportunity to document the discoveries is limited because the marks disappear almost as quickly as they emerge once rainfall returns.

He explained that aerial archaeologists once expected to wait every five to seven years for weather suitable enough to produce exceptional cropmarks. In recent years, however, such conditions have become much more frequent.

Driver and his team carried out survey flights from Haverfordwest and Caernarfon airports during June and July, working within a narrow window while the archaeological evidence remained visible. He noted that strong winds made several flights challenging despite the unusually favourable ground conditions.

Some discoveries were immediately obvious from the air.

'Sometimes the cropmarks are so clear they jump out as we orbit the aircraft around to photograph them,' Driver said.

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Other sites required further image processing. Where drought had become particularly severe, some features appeared faint rather than sharply defined. Driver said the team digitally rebalanced the colour bands of aerial photographs, producing black-and-white images that made hidden archaeological details 'pop' and revealed features that could otherwise have gone unnoticed.

The science behind the phenomenon is relatively straightforward. Buried ditches often retain more moisture and nutrients than the surrounding soil, allowing vegetation above them to stay greener during dry weather. Buried walls and foundations have the opposite effect, restricting plant growth and creating lighter patches that become visible from above.

RCAHMW said western and southern Wales remained comparatively damp through much of the spring, while eastern parts experienced much drier conditions from mid-May onwards. Later heatwaves scorched grasslands across the country, creating the contrast needed for the archaeological remains to emerge.

Officials cautioned that the newly visible features are temporary and may disappear once wetter weather returns. The latest discoveries therefore represent a rare opportunity to record previously hidden evidence of Wales' prehistoric, Roman and more recent military past before it fades back beneath the landscape.