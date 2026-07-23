For decades, whispers of crashed flying saucers, hidden military programmes and government cover ups have fuelled endless debate. Now, a new documentary has reignited those claims with explosive allegations that the United States secretly spent more than $1 trillion (£740 billion) on programmes involving alleged non-human craft while keeping Congress, presidents and the public completely unaware.

A Vast Secret UFO Programme Operating for Decades

The documentary centres on interviews with former intelligence officials, military figures and government insiders who claim highly classified programmes have existed since the 1940s to recover and study technology described as being of non-human origin.

According to those featured in the film, the operation stretched across multiple agencies and involved thousands of people working under extreme secrecy. They allege the programme operated outside normal congressional oversight while receiving enormous amounts of funding over several decades.

One speaker claimed everyone familiar with what he described as the 'deeply hidden legacy programme' believes more than $1 trillion has been spent since the 1940s.

The documentary argues that such secrecy could only survive because participants feared severe personal consequences if they spoke publicly. Those interviewed suggest employees were warned they could lose their careers, damage their reputations or face other penalties for revealing classified information.

During the podcast discussing the film, one participant argued, 'Everyone I've talked to who's aware of the details of the deeply hidden legacy programme says that it's at least over a trillion dollars spent since the 40s.'

Filmmaker Says the Witnesses Shared One Story

The documentary's director insists the project only included people who claimed direct knowledge through their government service rather than outside researchers or UFO enthusiasts.

He explained that officials from different political backgrounds, agencies and career paths repeatedly described similar experiences despite having no apparent connection to one another.

The filmmaker also claimed many interviewees believed they had a responsibility to reveal as much information as they were legally allowed to disclose. He suggested some participants viewed the issue as too important to remain silent.

One of the podcast's strongest remarks came when the filmmaker said, 'The people needed to know the base facts that they could lawfully disclose.'

Congress Allegedly Misled While Billions Went Unchecked

Beyond the alleged existence of recovered craft, the documentary claims the biggest scandal may involve money rather than extraterrestrial life.

Speakers argue that if secret programmes truly operated without proper oversight, it would mean Congress and successive presidents were deliberately misled while vast sums of taxpayer money were spent outside public scrutiny.

One podcast host claimed the issue was not simply about UFOs but about possible financial misconduct, saying the alleged programme involved 'misappropriation of funds, clear felonies'.

Claims of Non-Human Craft Remain Unverified

The filmmaker stated that multiple interviewees privately described similar encounters, with some comparing the alleged beings to those portrayed in the classic science fiction film Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

He also claimed former government task force leader Jay Stratton had witnessed non-human craft firsthand and intends to discuss more of his experiences publicly in the future.

The film further suggests the United States remains engaged in a technological race with rival nations, including China, to understand and potentially reverse-engineer any recovered technology.

Despite the dramatic testimony, none of the documentary's central claims have been independently verified by publicly available evidence.