Brent crude futures rose 1.09% to $84.46 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 0.84% to $78.84 per barrel. The gains came against a backdrop of competing diplomatic signals over the Strait of Hormuz. Traders have grown acutely sensitive to every shift in language from Tehran, Washington, and Muscat, moving on signals rather than settled facts.

The pattern didn't start this week. Brent had settled at $83.55 a barrel on the preceding Friday, with WTI ending at $78.18, before Monday's uptick. The week prior had seen crude prices fall approximately 7% as optimism over a potential agreement temporarily cooled. It shows just how thoroughly the diplomatic track has pushed aside supply-and-demand fundamentals as the main price driver for crude right now.

Why Oil Markets Are Moving on Words, Not Deeds

The volatility in crude prices reflects something specific: the market is pricing in probability, not outcome. Every statement from Tehran or Washington that nudges the likelihood of a reopening shifts the calculus on near-term supply. The Strait of Hormuz carries a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments, and its effective closure since the escalation of the US-Iran conflict has removed a substantial volume of seaborne crude from the global supply chain. Ship attacks in the strait have made things worse.

What makes this moment so hard for traders to read is the layered nature of the talks. There is the Iran-Oman framework on shipping lanes, reportedly near completion. There is the broader US-Iran agreement from June, which the Iran-Oman deal is linked to. And there are Iran's Supreme National Security Council's maximalist demands, which sit above both. A deal at one layer does not automatically produce movement at the next.

Oil prices have been extremely sensitive to every signal from the diplomatic track, a characterisation borne out by the week-over-week price swings that have followed each new statement from either side. The US anticipates an agreement soon between Iran and Oman to resume normal oil traffic, though even a completed Iran-Oman deal would not be sufficient on its own to fully reopen the waterway.

Iran's denial that it is engaged in direct talks with Washington has also contributed to swings in broader financial markets beyond crude oil. The gap between how Washington frames things, a deal close at hand, and how Tehran sees it, a deal contingent on concessions not yet made, is the precise gap that oil traders are now being paid to navigate.

What the Iran-Oman Framework Actually Says and Doesn't

Iran and Oman reached a framework of understanding on new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement, described by The Associated Press as tied to a broader deal reached between the United States and Iran in June, is expected to pave the way for resumed negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's side characterised the pact as being in its final stages as of early August 2026.

However, finalising a framework on new shipping lanes is not the same as reopening the strait. Iranian officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the branch of Iran's military that controls access to and enforcement along the waterway, have been explicit on this point. The IRGC stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the United States accepts Iran's conditions, and that Washington must stop interfering in the regional negotiation process.

In addition, the SNSC's stated demands include a permanent US commitment to never threaten Iran again and a full end to the US military campaign against Iran and its regional armed allies. Those demands reach well beyond the scope of any bilateral shipping arrangement between Iran and Oman.

The US position is that Washington anticipates a deal and has signalled its own reciprocal step: 'Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports.' Direct talks between the US and Iran are not happening. Oman is serving as go-between, consistent with its long-standing role as a back-channel between Washington and Tehran.

What's at Stake for American Energy Consumers

In the US, the stakes are direct for consumers. Crude oil prices feed into gasoline prices, diesel costs, petrochemical inputs, and heating fuel. A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries liquefied natural gas as well as crude oil, ripples through energy costs globally.

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The 7% weekly decline in crude prices that preceded Monday's rebound illustrated the market's appetite for resolution. Prices fell on even modest signs of diplomatic progress, only to recover when those signs proved ambiguous.

A completed Iran-Oman shipping agreement is expected to serve as a precondition for resuming US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear activities. That sequencing means the Strait of Hormuz is not simply an energy infrastructure question. It is also the gateway to whatever comes next in one of the most significant security negotiations the Middle East has seen in years.

For now, the strait remains closed. A framework is not a reopening. Conditions remain unmet. And crude prices keep moving on the difference between those two things.